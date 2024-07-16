Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Low-Impact Living The Best Sustainable Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now — Save Up to 65% Shop Amazon devices like Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV, plus AirPods, Samsung phones, Beats headphones and more sustainable Prime Day tech deals. By Kristine Solomon Jul. 16 2024, Published 3:32 p.m. ET Source: Amazon

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is in full swing, and the best Prime Day tech deals include a slew of Amazon's off-the-charts best-sellers. Echo Pops, Fire HD tablets, Apple AirPods, Amazon Kindles, and even the Dyson Airwrap can be found at the lowest-ever prices, with discounts up to 67 percent off. This is the reason this savings event is hyped all year long!

Article continues below advertisement

Now, we'l be the first to admit that Amazon is not exactly the kind of company that comes to mind when you think of sustainability. And as a eco-conscious shopper, you're likely not thrilled about the mass consumerism of Prime Day. But consider how you can take this opportunity to save big money by shopping for just a few things you truly covet marked down to the lowest prices you'll likely ever see them.

Amazon has actually been focused on sustainable initiatives for a minute now, and the retailer even provides you, the consumer, with ways to shop responsibly. We've broken it down for you in Green Matters' guide to shopping Prime Day sustainably, here.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's a look at the best Prime Day tech deals.

Smart home devices, wearable health trackers, entertainment systems — and, of course, Prime Day-famous Amazon devices like the Echo and Fire Stick. It's all here, up to 65 percent off.

Echo Pop Charcoal with Sengled Smart Color Bulb

The Echo (4th Gen) with Sengled Smart Bulb kit is one of our favorite sustainable Prime Day tech deals at 67 percent off. The Echo uses Amazon's Alexa voice assistant to control the energy-efficient LED bulbs Sengled Smart Bulbs and other smart home devices. You can use voice commands to turn the lights on or off, dim them, or change their color. The energy-efficient LED bulbs consume less power compared to traditional incandescent bulbs, reducing energy usage and its carbon footprint. The Echo itself is made with some recycled materials and has power-saving features built in.

Article continues below advertisement

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is made with recycled materials and earned both the Recycled Content Certification and the Climate Pledge Friendly label. Even the packaging has some recycled materials. The latest model of this versatile tablet features a 10.1-inch Full HD display, octa-core processor, and 3GB RAM, offering smooth performance for gaming, streaming, and reading. It integrates Alexa for hands-free use and boasts a long battery life of up to 13 hours. In terms of performance, the Fire HD 10 tablet is more sustainable than other tablets on the market, operating with reduced power consumption. For Prime Day, this best-selling tablet is 46 percent off.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (16 GB) 10.2” 300 ppi Paperwhite Display

The Kindle has always been a Prime Day best-seller, but the Kindle Scribe is a bit of a twist on the Amazon e-reader you know and love. This versatile e-reader and writing device is designed for reading, journaling, and sketching. It has a high-res 10.2-inch Paperwhite display, made to be easier on the eyes, like looking at a piece of paper instead of a digital screen. The device includes a stylus for writing and drawing, which attaches magnetically to the side. It has a long battery life, adjustable warm light, and ample storage options. The Kindle Scribe is perfect for when you want a single device for both reading and writing. Bonus points for sustainability: the Kindle Scribe was made using a reduced amount of carbon emissions.

Article continues below advertisement

Google Pixel 7a Android Cell Phone (Unlocked)

Need a new Android phone? Now could be the time to upgrade. The Google Pixel 7a is 50 percent off for Prime Day in the charcoal colorway. The unlocked smartphone has a stunning 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip, it offers excellent performance and AI capabilities. The phone includes a high-quality dual-camera system with advanced computational photography, a long-lasting battery, and supports 5G connectivity. It runs on the latest Android OS and is water-resistant with dual SIM card slots. And it has one more feature customers love "The Google Pixel 7a is like having a professional photographer in your pocket," reads one review.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds

If you've always wanted a pair of AirPods, now's the time to pounce on this tech deal because the 2nd Generation AirPods are more than 30 percent off for Prime Day! They have enhanced audio performance, and their active noise cancellation is improved versus the older model. This pair also has a longer battery life — up to 6 hours with ANC on, and 30 hours with the charging case. Enjoy all the AirPod perks — personalized spatial audio, adaptive transparency, touch controls for convenient operation, and more.

More Prime Day tech deals: