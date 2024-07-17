Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living Save Up to 90% on These Amazon Prime Day Kindle Deals — Only Till Midnight From the Prime Day Kindle Unlimited deal to $1 e-books and actual Kindle e-readers, these are the only deals a bookworm needs. By Kristine Solomon Jul. 17 2024, Published 4:50 p.m. ET Source: Amazon

Decided to skip Amazon Prime Day this year? We don't blame you. Massive shopping events aren't necessarily our thing either. But Prime Day is a little different. As long as you shop with discretion, you can actually score some of the lowest prices you'll ever see on all some of the most coveted products out there.

Believe it or not, Amazon's been taking some pretty impressive strides toward sustainability — in fact, we've broken down all the details in our Green Matters guide to shopping Prime Day responsibly. And one of the best ways you can shop this event (which ends today at midnight, btw) is to score Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals, of which there are several you'll be hard-pressed to pass up. They include the Kindle Unlimited deal (three free months!) as well as popular e-books and actual Kindle e-readers at bargain basement prices.

Save money! Save the trees! These are our favorite Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals. But hurry — the clock is ticking.

Prime Day Kindle Unlimited deal:

Hey, bookworms: here's your dream Prime Day 2024 deal. Amazon is offering three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. Over that three-month period, you'll get access to over 4 million digital books, including thousands of audiobooks, comics, and magazines. A Kindle Unlimited subscription costs $11.99 a month, so this deal saves you a cool 36 bucks over the three months.

Bear in mind, though, it's only available to new Kindle Unlimited subscribers or those who haven't subscribed in over a year. And, like all Prime Day deals, you have to be a Prime member to score it. If you're not yet a member, now is the perfect time to sign up, because you'll also get 30 days of Prime free. Sweet deal, huh? If this sounds like you, go ahead and give yourself the gift of free e-books all summer and beyond.

Kindle books on sale for Prime Day

Fire up your Kindle (and if you don't yet have one, keep scrolling — we found actual Prime Day Kindle deals too), because there are countless e-books on sale — and you can shop the entire collection of Kindle books on sale right here and save up to 90 percent off. Here are our favorites in all the top genres. Bear in mind, these are the sale prices, but all these books are free for three months if you get the Prime day Kindle Unlimited deal.

The Lost Bookshop by Evie Woods

If magical fiction is your thing, The Lost Bookshop will bring you hours of entertainment. It's Amazon's number-one best-selling title in women's lit, and it's 90 percent off! Follow three protagonists — Opaline, Martha, and Henry — each feeling lost in their lives. When a mysterious vanishing bookshop appears, it's too intriguing to resist. The characters' journeys intertwine as they discover the shop unveils its magical secrets that change their lives forever. Top review: "This book has everything: adventure, heartbreak, coming of age, fantasy, the excitement of both a first love and a fresh start at love, hope, family drama, historical references, and more. I thoroughly enjoyed this book! Could not put it down."

More Kindle book deals in women's literary fiction:

Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World by Naomi Klein

Amazon's No. 1 best-selling title in popular culture is this true tale by Naomi Klein, who tells the unsettling story of being mistaken for someone with opposing views — aka her Doppelganger, another author named Naomi Wolf. Klein investigates the current political and cultural polarization by delving into conspiracy theories and extremist ideologies, contrasting her own beliefs with those of her doppelganger. The book blends memoir, political analysis, and social commentary. Get this intriguing read for 87 percent off thanks to Prime Day. Top review: "I am so grateful to have read this book when I did. I can’t imagine a more accurate and apt dissection of the current climate."

More Kindle book deals in biographies and memoirs:

The Shadow of What Was Lost (The Licanius Trilogy Book 1)

This Amazon Editor's Pick is a fantasy novel and the first book in The Licanius Trilogy. It follows Davian, a young man with forbidden magical abilities, who discovers a powerful artifact. Along with his friends, Davian is called to navigate a world where magic is feared and face a looming threat that could destroy their world. The story is filled with twists, political intrigue, and more for fantasy fans. Save $17 on this e-book today. Top review: "You know what I remarked - out loud to the cat, if we're insisting on complete transparency - when I was about 1/5 of the way through this book? 'Holy [cow], this is an honest-to-god epic! Not one of those 'epics' that are only called that because the author doesn't know how to write a book without throwing everything but the kitchen sink into the plot, but a real one! Parallel story lines that tie together in the end! New interesting magic in a new interesting world! This is AMBITIOUS!'"

More Kindle book deals in science fiction and fantasy:

The Round House by Louise Erdrich

This gripping mystery is set on a Native American reservation in 1988. It follows 13-year-old Joe Coutts, whose life is upended when his mother, Geraldine, is brutally attacked and retreats into herself. As the justice system complicates the situation, Joe and his friends take matters into their own hands, seeking answers and justice. The novel explores themes of sexual violence and tribal law in this coming-of-age story. Save 90 on this title. Top review: "It is very seldom that I read a book and smile or laugh out loud yet while reading The Round House it happened more than once. I don't want to describe this story with one word. It is more than hopeful, dark, nostalgic and lighthearted. It is the story of all of us and how life is a constantly moving, twisting narrative that often leads us in unexpected directions. It is the story of how one is influenced by external forces to make decisions that had never even been considered and making choices that could have dire consequence."

More Kindle book deals in mystery and suspense:

Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals:

Need a new Kindle? In the market for your first one? Here are the three best Kindle deals we found for Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (16 GB)

The Kindle Scribe is a Prime Day 2024 breakout hit. It's unique in that it combines a Kindle e-Reader with a notebook for writing, journaling, and sketching, all on 10.2-inch Paperwhite display that cuts the glare of your average digital screen and mimics a piece of paper. It displays 300 pixels per inch, which is the largest of all Kindle devices. And it comes with a writing tool designed exclusively for it. The Kindle Scribe supports annotation in books or documents and allows you to do fun stuff like create to-do lists and take notes when you're in a Zoom meeting. It also comes with unlimited cloud storage for documents, which might be its best feature of all. Save more than 30 percent for Prime Day.

The 2022 Amazon Kindle

The 2022 version of the Kindle is the lightest and most compact one to date. It has a 6-inch high-resolution 300 pixel per inch display with a glare-free, paper-like screen that goes easy on your eyes. It includes adjustable front light and dark mode settings, enhancing readability both day and night. It has a long battery life, too, offering weeks of reading on a single charge.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite