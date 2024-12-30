What To Know About the 12 Grapes New Year’s Tradition Taking Over Social Media Consuming grapes on New Year's is a tradition from Spain. By Jamie Bichelman Published Dec. 30 2024, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: Suda Guan/Unsplash

There are many unique ways that cultures worldwide celebrate New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. If you have noticed your social media feed becoming flooded with people talking about the 12 grapes New Year's tradition every December and January, don't worry if you're feeling left out of this tradition. This global tradition holds spiritual meaning, which is likely why, upon learning about the 12 grapes ritual, it has resonated with so many.

Article continues below advertisement

If you're planning a New Year's party with family and friends, or celebrating safely from home, here's what you should know about the 12 grapes New Year's tradition if you wish to partake.

Article continues below advertisement

How did the "eating 12 grapes" tradition start?

According to NPR, the 12 grapes New Year's tradition comes from Spain. On nochevieja (which translates to "old night,") Spaniards consume las doce uvas de la suerte (which translates to "the 12 lucky grapes") while the Real Casa de Correos clock tower in Madrid chimes 12 times, once for each month, per NPR.

While the exact origins of this tradition are up for debate, NPR reports that the 12 grapes ritual began either in the early 1900s or in the 1880s as a nod to the French tradition of enjoying grapes and champagne on New Year's Eve. Fast forward a century, and as Allrecipes notes, the tradition has taken over social media as users have become enamored with the idea of ringing in the new year hoping for all of the luck they can earn.

Article continues below advertisement

Per Allrecipes, practitioners of the tradition should consume the grapes one at a time, and if you can finish all 12 within a minute, you will enjoy much luck and prosperity in the upcoming year. For those who wish to enjoy the tradition most traditionally, you'll want to seek out Aledo grapes. In fact, supermarkets in Spain sell the 12 lucky grapes in special packages for those who wish to celebrate this way.

Article continues below advertisement

Here are the "rules" for the tradition of eating 12 grapes under the table:

So, now you know why people around the world have taken a nod from Spain and celebrate with 12 grapes on New Year's Eve as the clock strikes midnight. Did you know, though, that there are additional nuances to this tradition, which state that the 12 grapes should be consumed underneath a table?

According to Food Republic, the tradition of consuming the 12 grapes underneath a table appears to come from Peru. This added wrinkle to the tradition says that finishing the grapes under a table will infuse luck into your love life.

Article continues below advertisement

@beercutieandfoodie 5 NEW YEARS EVE TRADITIONS FROM AROUND THE WORLD |AD @Checkers and Rally's Ring in the New Year with these unique traditions from around the world! 🎉 In Colombia traditionally they will run around the block with an empty suitcase to welcome a year fill with travel in the coming year. In my family we’ve run around the house before it’s all just symbolic and every year I do this I see myself traveling more each year ✈️ In Switzerland, it’s thought to bring good luck to drop a scoop of ice cream on the ground at the stroke of midnight. It’s hard to let the good stuff go to waste I know but one scoop won’t hurt! In Ireland they will sweep their homes on New Year’s Eve to get rid of bad luck and welcome good fortune. In Puerto Rico, people throw buckets of water out of their windows on New Year’s Eve to drive away evil spirits and welcome the new year. This tradition is also practiced in other Latin American countries like Cuba & Uruguay. Traditionally in Spain at the stroke of midnight 12 grapes on New Year’s Eve are consumed and it is called las doce uvas de la suerte, which translates to “the twelve grapes of luck”. This year I’m stopping by my closest Checkers location to make sure I have my all time favorite fries at the table along with my grapes and some other light bites to ring in the New Year the best way I know how. Have you done any of these on New Years Eve ? Let me know in the comments. checkersandrallyspartner #newyearseve #tradition #newyears #orlandoeats #orlandofoodie #thingstodoinorlando ♬ Mi Burrito Sabanero - Juana & Canticuentos

Check out these New Year’s Eve traditions from cultures around the world.

As my best friend from Columbia taught me, there are many ways that proud Columbians honor the past year and seek to add prosperity to the new year. According to Uncover Columbia, the maleta tradition (which translates to "suitcase") sees families walking around the home with an empty suitcase to help actualize travel wishes for the upcoming year. You can also add items symbolic of the places you wish to go — for example, flip flops to symbolize a beach vacation — to your suitcase.