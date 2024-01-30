Home > Go Green > My Green Routine > Green Routine What Does Getting Your Period on New Year's Eve Mean? Symbolism, Superstitions, and More Getting your period on New Year’s may have a spiritual meaning. It can often symbolize a fresh start, but many cultures hold different beliefs. By Beth Rush Jan. 30 2024, Published 12:54 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Everyone is busy at the end of one year and the beginning of the next. Some people set goals to improve their lives, and others try new routines to see what they might enjoy. Others derive meaning from events as the clock strikes midnight, like getting your period on New Year’s Eve and its spiritual symbolism.

Discover what that occasion could mean for you. Learning more about how other people and cultures view shared experiences is fascinating, especially when it brings peace of mind.

Some believe that a menstrual period during the new year can have a spiritual meaning.

You might have heard the common belief that menstruation syncs with the lunar calendar. Although some people can experience their periods with the moon’s phases, researchers with ScienceAdvances concluded that lunar syncing doesn’t always happen because everyone’s menstrual cycles are different.

It could feel symbolic if someone starts their period on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. During the menstrual cycle, the uterine lining sheds and exits your body, per the Cleveland Clinic, which could be interpreted as a kind of new beginning or good fortune. Cosmopolitan notes that if you're born on New Year's, you will have good luck.

The writers at Girls’ Globe recommend using your period as a chance to release old energies holding you back. This way, your period could symbolize a beginning for your personal, professional, or spiritual life.

Some cultures believe getting your menstrual period on their calendar's new year can have a spiritual meaning.

Cultural beliefs are a great source of guidance when you’re seeking new meanings. People in China, South Korea, and other countries celebrate the Lunar New Year, per Case Western Reserve University. The animal symbolizing what the new year holds changes every 12 months, but some may have meanings that feel accurate to your menstrual cycle.

The Hindu lunar calendar causes the Diwali New Year celebrations to happen in November. The holiday always represents good conquering evil, according to The Indosphere. You could take inspiration from that meaning and feel assured that your menstruation pains won’t win forever against your body’s natural cycle.

People in the Cherokee nation have historically believed the menstrual cycle was the most powerful time of a person’s life, as noted in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Create your own New Year’s spiritual meaning for your period.