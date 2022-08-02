Study Shows Huge Uptick in Lyme Disease Linked to Global Warming

At this point, someone in your life has likely come down with Lyme disease. Whether it was an avid hiker, a dedicated gardener, or simply someone who enjoys spending time in their yard from time to time, the sometimes fatal tick-borne illness is unfortunately now more common than ever. Spiking cases of Lyme disease have been linked to climate change, according to various recent studies, so it's likely only going to get worse.

But how are they related?