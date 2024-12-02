Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Low-Impact Living The Best Non-Toxic Dishwasher Cleaner for a Sparkling Clean Machine Your dishwasher works hard to keep your kitchenware immaculate, but how often do you return the favor? By Kristine Solomon Published Dec. 2 2024, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Your dishwasher works hard to keep your kitchenware immaculate, but how often do you return the favor? Over time, grease, limescale, and food particles build-up, leaving your dishes soiled, your glasses cloudy, and your silverware spotty. If this sounds as gross to you as it does to me, then get into the hygienic habit of cleaning and deodorizing the machine itself regularly (if you're not already). Washing your dishwasher improves its performance, reduces wear and tear, and keeps it smelling fresh.

While conventional dishwasher cleaners can do the trick, they often rely on harsh chemicals that can linger in your machine and harm the environment. Plus, who wants toxic chemicals coating their dishes and glasses? It's supposed to be a dishwasher, not a dish dirtier! I suggest making room in your pantry for these five eco-friendly, non-toxic alternatives to traditional products. They prioritize natural ingredients, biodegradability, and heavy-duty cleaning. Most are cruelty-free, too. Each natural formula is powerful enough to get the job done right yet safe for your system. Oh, and they start at just $3.

Renuv Dishwasher Cleaner and Deodorizer Tablets

These non-toxic, biodegradable tablets tackle stubborn grease, limescale, and odor-causing buildup, leaving your dishwasher like new. Plus, they're extra large, so they work on big machines. Like all of the picks here, they're designed to run without dishes, so they can work their magic on the interior walls, filter, and spray arms. Renuv's dishwasher cleaner is a Climate Pledge-Friendly product on Amazon thanks to its commitment to a resource-efficient manufacturing process. "There is enough to clean for the whole year, which is a bargain," a reviewer wrote. "The machine smells clean when finished. It does a great job. Very easy to use and easy to store."

Lemi Shine Dishwasher Cleaner

Lemi Shine’s potent dishwasher cleaner uses the natural cleaning power of citric extracts to remove hard water buildup and grease. Its easy-to-use pouch is perfect for monthly maintenance to keep your dishwasher running smoothly. This powder is biodegradable, phosphate-free, and certified by Safer Choice, making it a safer, greener option. Its natural lemon scent leaves your dishwasher smelling as fresh as it looks. "I had bad hard water build up, so I had to use two at a time, but it got almost all of the hard water off! After a couple cycles I did it again and it was clean!" a shopper attested.

Lucy's Family Owned - Natural Distilled White Vinegar, 1 Gallon

Sometimes, it's as simple as distilled white vinegar. This one by Lucy's is a multi-purpose powerhouse perfect for cleaning your dishwasher. Made with all-natural ingredients, vinegar effectively tackles grease, grime, and mineral buildup, making it an excellent eco-conscious choice. It's multi-purpose and versatile enough for use in the kitchen, laundry, and windows. Lucy's is a family-owned company, too. "I use it for cleaning, as a dishwasher rinse monthly, and to remove odors from my laundry," a fan wrote.

Truly Free Dishwasher Cleaner

Truly Free’s dishwasher cleaner uses plant-based ingredients to remove residue, odors, and buildup naturally. The lemon-scented formula refreshes your machine without leaving chemical residues. This cruelty-free cleaner is extra eco-conscious because it comes in refillable packaging, reducing single-use waste while delivering a deep clean. "No more spots from well water on the inside of the dishwasher," a customer reported.

