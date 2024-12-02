or
Sign in with lockrMail
Green Matters
Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Low-Impact Living

The Best Non-Toxic Dishwasher Cleaner for a Sparkling Clean Machine

Your dishwasher works hard to keep your kitchenware immaculate, but how often do you return the favor?

By

Published Dec. 2 2024, 4:26 p.m. ET

woman kneeling next to her dishwasher
Source: iStock

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

Your dishwasher works hard to keep your kitchenware immaculate, but how often do you return the favor? Over time, grease, limescale, and food particles build-up, leaving your dishes soiled, your glasses cloudy, and your silverware spotty. If this sounds as gross to you as it does to me, then get into the hygienic habit of cleaning and deodorizing the machine itself regularly (if you're not already). Washing your dishwasher improves its performance, reduces wear and tear, and keeps it smelling fresh.

Article continues below advertisement

While conventional dishwasher cleaners can do the trick, they often rely on harsh chemicals that can linger in your machine and harm the environment. Plus, who wants toxic chemicals coating their dishes and glasses? It's supposed to be a dishwasher, not a dish dirtier!

I suggest making room in your pantry for these five eco-friendly, non-toxic alternatives to traditional products. They prioritize natural ingredients, biodegradability, and heavy-duty cleaning. Most are cruelty-free, too. Each natural formula is powerful enough to get the job done right yet safe for your system. Oh, and they start at just $3.

Renuv Dishwasher Cleaner and Deodorizer Tablets

dishwasher cleaner in green and white box
Source: Amazon

These non-toxic, biodegradable tablets tackle stubborn grease, limescale, and odor-causing buildup, leaving your dishwasher like new. Plus, they're extra large, so they work on big machines. Like all of the picks here, they're designed to run without dishes, so they can work their magic on the interior walls, filter, and spray arms.

Renuv's dishwasher cleaner is a Climate Pledge-Friendly product on Amazon thanks to its commitment to a resource-efficient manufacturing process.

"There is enough to clean for the whole year, which is a bargain," a reviewer wrote. "The machine smells clean when finished. It does a great job. Very easy to use and easy to store."

$18 at Amazon
Article continues below advertisement

Lemi Shine Dishwasher Cleaner

dishwasher cleaner in blue and white pouch
Source: Amazon

Lemi Shine’s potent dishwasher cleaner uses the natural cleaning power of citric extracts to remove hard water buildup and grease. Its easy-to-use pouch is perfect for monthly maintenance to keep your dishwasher running smoothly.

This powder is biodegradable, phosphate-free, and certified by Safer Choice, making it a safer, greener option. Its natural lemon scent leaves your dishwasher smelling as fresh as it looks.

"I had bad hard water build up, so I had to use two at a time, but it got almost all of the hard water off! After a couple cycles I did it again and it was clean!" a shopper attested.

Lucy's Family Owned - Natural Distilled White Vinegar, 1 Gallon

a gallon bottle of vinegar
Source: Amazon

Sometimes, it's as simple as distilled white vinegar. This one by Lucy's is a multi-purpose powerhouse perfect for cleaning your dishwasher. Made with all-natural ingredients, vinegar effectively tackles grease, grime, and mineral buildup, making it an excellent eco-conscious choice. It's multi-purpose and versatile enough for use in the kitchen, laundry, and windows.

Lucy's is a family-owned company, too.

"I use it for cleaning, as a dishwasher rinse monthly, and to remove odors from my laundry," a fan wrote.

$15 at Amazon
Article continues below advertisement

Truly Free Dishwasher Cleaner

dishwasher cleaner in a green and white pouch with plants
Source: Truly Free Home

Truly Free’s dishwasher cleaner uses plant-based ingredients to remove residue, odors, and buildup naturally. The lemon-scented formula refreshes your machine without leaving chemical residues.

This cruelty-free cleaner is extra eco-conscious because it comes in refillable packaging, reducing single-use waste while delivering a deep clean.

"No more spots from well water on the inside of the dishwasher," a customer reported.

$20 at Truly Free Home

Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner, Pack of 3

three bottles of dishwasher cleaner in white and blue bottles
Source: Amazon

Glisten’s dishwasher cleaner eliminates grease, grime, and limescale from hidden parts of your dishwasher, improving the machine's performance and longevity. Its liquid formula ensures even coverage throughout your machine.

Free from phosphates and harsh chemicals, this cleaner is septic safe and environmentally friendly. It’s also EPA-certified.

One user wrote, "The difference was night and day. I live in an area known for its hard water, so even a water softener isn't always enough to keep away build-up. This is by far the best dishwasher cleaner we've used."

$15 at Amazon
Advertisement
More from Green Matters

6 PFAS-Free Pans Made With Safer Non-Stick Materials Like Ceramic and Cast Iron

The 5 Best Electric Ranges: These Do the Most While Using the Least Energy

5 Disposable Silverware Sets That Are Fully Biodegradable and Plastic-Free

Latest Low-Impact Living News and Updates

    Green Matters Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.