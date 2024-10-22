Home > Big Impact > PFAS 6 PFAS-Free Pans Made With Safer Non-Stick Materials Like Ceramic and Cast Iron A lot of traditional cookware leeches cancer-causing "forever chemicals" into your food, but these brands make PFAS-free pans you can trust. By Kristine Solomon Published Oct. 22 2024, 10:35 a.m. ET Source: GreenPan

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

When I first started cooking, I prioritized convenience, and my non-stick pans were non-negotiable. But like many people, I was blissfully unaware of the toxins hiding in most traditional non-stick pans—namely, PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals" because they take practically forever to break down. PFAS-free pans weren't even on my radar yet, but now I realize that the absence of carcinogenic chemicals in my cookware is way more important than convenience.

Article continues below advertisement

Ever since doing thorough research into PFAS-free air fryers, I’ve ditched anything toxic in my kitchen and replaced it all with non-toxic alternatives. PFAS-free pans are paramount in my life now, and I can rest assured knowing my meals are healthy. If you're hunting for high-quality pans that don’t compromise on performance or safety, keep scrolling: I've found PFAS-free pans from six brands that take sustainability seriously. Whether you’re team stainless steel, cast iron, or ceramic, these versatile options will make cooking a healthier and more eco-friendly experience.

Caraway Ceramic Non-Stick Fry Pan

If style and function are equally important to you, the Caraway Ceramic Non-Stick Fry Pan is the one, made with a ceramic cooking surface and completely free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. Available in stunning colors like sage, marigold, and perracotta, this 10.5" pan is a pretty thing to look at but a rugged piece of cookware for everything from stir-fries to scrambled eggs. Plus, it’s oven-safe up to 550 degrees, so get that frittata recipe ready. You can order a glass lid for this pan separately, too. One reviewer raved, “It’s so easy to cook with, cleans like a dream, and makes me feel good knowing it’s free of chemicals.”

Article continues below advertisement

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

If multitasking is your middle name, the 10.5" Always Pan from Our Place will be your right-hand pan. This icon does the work of multiple pieces of cookware, from frying to sautéing to steaming. It’s made with a non-toxic ceramic coating that’s completely PFAS-free, and its sleek design looks stunning just sitting on the burner. Plus, it comes with a steamer basket and a beechwood spatula that nests perfectly on the handle. Choose from eight colors, including this matte terracotta hue, Spice. One fan said, “I have had numerous “healthy “ non stick pans over the year but none like this. She is used at least once a day and still looks and cooks like the day she arrived.”

GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Non-Stick Frypan

GreenPan has long been a favorite for non-toxic cookware, and their Valencia Pro Ceramic Non-Stick Frypan is no exception. Made with a scratch-resistant, diamond-reinforced ceramic coating on a body that's made partly with recycled aluminum, this pan is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. It’s also induction-compatible and oven-safe up to 600 degrees, so it's perfect for searing proteins or making flatbreads. The fact that it's so high-performing and can go in the dishwasher is a boon convenience-wise. One reviewer said, “Cooks perfectly and cleans up like a dream. Nothing sticks. Love the slick surface.”

Article continues below advertisement

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet

If you’re looking for a PFAS-free workhorse that will last for generations and keep getting better with time, try cast iron— or try three. This cast iron skillet set by Lodge includes two pre-seasoned skillets (10.25" and 6.5"), an 8" skillet, red silicone hot handle holders, and pan scrapers, giving you everything you need to cook up a storm. Cast iron is naturally free of PFAS and becomes increasingly non-stick with use, making it a safe, sustainable choice. Cast iron is perfect for everything from roasting asparagus to baking cornbread.

Sardel Stainless Steel Sauté Pan

Sardel’s Stainless Steel Sauté Pan is made in Italy and offers a sleek, polished finish that’s as functional as it is beautiful. This PFAS-free pan heats evenly and is perfect for making more liquidy foods like vegetable stock and chili. The long handle makes it easy to maneuver, and the pan’s balanced weight gives you control over whatever’s sizzling on the stove. “Nice and sturdy, high quality construction. It'll probably outlast me,” a reviewer commented.

Xtrema Pure Ceramic Versa Skillet