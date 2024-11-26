We’ve Been Loading Our Dishwashers Wrong All This Time. TikTok Grandma Shows the Right Way

A clue to perfect cleaning is 'not put things in the dishwasher that don't belong there,' as shared by the 'internet's grandma.'

All those dishwasher commercials show women whimsically loading their dishwasher as if it has some tiny superhuman hands that magically wash away the utensils in one go. A dishwasher may be a pre-programmed robot, but in real life, working with it doesn’t come without the help of humans. Oftentimes, householders have to re-rinse their utensils after finding traces of dried porridge, or that saucy aroma of pizza sauce still lingering. For all those who aren’t sure how to load their dishwasher, the internet’s favorite & hottest grandma, Babs Costello (@brunchwithbabs) brought another video on TikTok, revealing the right way to load a dishwasher.

A woman's hand puts a dirty plate in the dishwasher (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ekaterina Gonchorova)

“Let’s face it, everyone has their own system that they think is the only way to load the dishwasher,” Babs wrote in the video caption, “Well, Babs is here to teach you the proper way to load your dishwasher so that dish comes out sparkling clean.” As the video opened displaying a dishwasher tray piled quite randomly with utensils, Babs rhapsodically told her followers, “I am here to show you why this is not the right way to load a dishwasher.” She mentioned that there were two do’s and don’ts that everyone should consider before loading the dishwasher.

Closeup of White dishes drying on a rack. There is a hint of colour in this image, including faint blue highlights. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Erik Ferguson)

“Don’t rise,” she explained, “Not only will you save water, but the detergent will have something to adhere to.” Rinsing the dishes might sound like a great idea but it doesn’t ease the work of the dishwasher either. It wastes water, and hence, energy. Secondly, she urged the viewers to not put things in the dishwasher that don’t belong there. For example, wooden spoons and silverware knives. "The detergents are going to just take off the finish. There's oil in the wood, it'll crack eventually," she told TODAY, and added, "[The silver] is going to dull, [the dishwasher] is going to wear away the handle and hand," The Granny then demonstrated how she loads her dishwasher while sharing some important tips of the process.

A senior woman arranges dishes carefully inside a dishwasher. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Maria Korneeva)

The first tip she shared was to keep all the fragile items on the top shelf. “Just nestle them between the prongs, not over. Small bowls on top.” The second tip was to avoid overlapping bulky utensils. “Just nestle between the bowls and the cups,” she explained while showing a set of white and blue china bowls stacked neatly in a tray. The following tip was about the most fragile kitchen item: wine glasses. “These go on the prongs, and if you have a stabilizer, make sure you put that down as well. For tall wine glasses, don’t forget to drop your top shelf down while closing.” Next, she revealed that she doesn’t put pots and pans in the dishwasher, but if someone does, then these items belong in the front.

Everyone from young adults to grown-ups admired grandma’s nuggets of kitchen-keeping. Commenting on the brilliant kitchen hack, @eattravelrock said, “Oh my God I’m 43 years old and just learned that the top shelf lowers!” @cookiededavra wrote, “I was always told to not group silverware like that because they'll nestle and not get fully cleaned.” Others mused how their own moms or grandmas never shared such a hack with them, and this is the reason they love Babs so much.

#howtoloadadishwasher ♬ original sound - Babs @brunchwithbabs 🍽 Did your Mom ever teach you the Do’s and Don’ts for loading the dishwasher? In our family, when it comes to chores, how to load the dishwasher is one of the hottest topics. Let’s face it, everyone has their own system that they think is the only way to load the dishwasher. Well, Babs’ is here to teach you the proper way to load your dishwasher so that each and every dish comes out sparkling clean. 🍽 Xo Babs #dishwasher

You can follow super-granny Babs on TikTok for more awesome kitchen hacks.