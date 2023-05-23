Home > Small Changes > Home Target Recalls 5 Million Candles for Breakage and Injury Risk Customers who purchased various Threshold Glass Jar candles from Target might be eligible for a refund. By Kate Underwood May 23 2023, Published 10:01 a.m. ET Source: Target

Shoppers who frequently enjoy purchasing candles for their home should check whether they have a potentially dangerous candle amongst their collection. Target issued a recall of candles due to the risk that the glass jar containers could break and injure consumers. Here's everything you need to know about the Target recall candle and how to get a refund.

The reason behind this recall of nearly 5 million candles is unrelated to the quality of the candle itself. Rather, the glass jars are prone to cracking and breaking when the candles are lit, reported the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Thanks to numerous customer complaints about this happening, Target issued a recall for a wide range of scents and sizes of its Threshold Glass Jar Candles.

Here's the full list of Target's recalled Threshold candles.

As of May 18, 2023, 4.9 million candles sold exclusively at Target were recalled. The CPSC reported that the candles are branded as Threshold Glass Jar candles, and a number of scents and sizes are affected. The candles are either 5.5 ounce 1-Wick, 14 ounce 3-Wick, or 20 ounce 3-Wick.

Customers who have purchased Target candles should check the item numbers on the bottom of the glass jars. The complete list of 37 recalled item numbers can be found at Target's online "Product Recalls" page, as well as below.

5.5oz Glass Jar Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle

5.5oz Glass Jar Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle

5.5oz Glass Jar Coconut Sorbet Candle

5.5oz Glass Jar Red Mandarin and Guava Candle

5.5oz Glass Jar Charcoal and Black Teak Candle

20oz Jar 3-Wick Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Charcoal and Black Teak Candle

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Peony and Cherry Blossom Candle

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Water Mint and Eucalyptus Candle

20oz Jar 3-Wick Ashwood and Palo Santo Candle

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Soft Cashmere and Lavender Candle

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Red Mandarin and Guava Candle

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Vanilla Bean and Amber Candle

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Cerulean Surf and Sea Candle

20oz Jar 3-Wick Coconut Sorbet Candle

20oz Glass Jar Warm Cider and Cinnamon Candle

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle

20oz Jar 3-Wick Candle Tangerine Ginger

14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Vetiver and Moss

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Coconut and Honey Candle

14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coconut and Honey

14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Black Cedar

14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Red Mango and Amber

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Acai Berry and Spruce Candle

14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Whiskey & Oak

14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rose and Cedar Candle

14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Vanilla and Bergamot

14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Leather and Embers

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Ocean Air and Moss Candle

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rosemary and Linen Candle

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fir and Suede Candle

14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coastal Wind and Lavender

14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Rainwater Lily

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Sandalwood and Smoke Candle

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Eucalyptus and Palm Candle

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Applewood and Amber Candle

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fennel and Pine Candle.

Target urges customers to immediately stop using these candles. There are a couple of ways to receive a refund.

Where were the recalled candles sold?

The recalled Target candles were sold both in-store throughout the U.S. and at Target.com. According to the CPSC, the affected products were sold between August 2019 and March 2023. The price was typically between $3 and $20 for these candles.

If you've shopped at Target for candles anytime between 2019 and 2023 (or possibly received a candle as a gift), be sure to check your product label and compare it to the candle recall list.

Here's how many customers complained to lead to the Target recall.

The CPSC stated that Target received a total of 137 customer complaints that the glass jars holding the candles cracked or broke during use. Not only that, but customers reported six injuries that included "lacerations and severe burns."

The CPSC said that company spokesperson Joe Unger noted "Target is committed to providing high quality and safe products to our guests."

Here's how to get a refund on these recalled candles.

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled Target candles, but do not throw them away if you want to get a refund. The company is offering two ways to get your money refunded. You can either return the candles to any Target store to get a refund, or call a specific Target phone number. The line at 800-440-0680 is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, and you can request a prepaid return label (to ship the candle back).