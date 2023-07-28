Home > Small Changes > Home Stink-Free Sheets for Men: Does Jax Sheets Deliver on Its Promises for Great Sleep? Jax Sheets is a brand that has appeared on 'Shark Tank' and markets itself as a bedding brand for men. Here's an update on the brand. By Kate Underwood Jul. 28 2023, Published 3:59 p.m. ET Source: Jax Sheets/Facebook

Do men often wish their bed sheets were designed specifically for them? It's hard to say for sure, but one brand, Jax Sheets, aims to create a better sleep experience for men.

The Jax Sheets founder appeared on Shark Tank seeking funding during Season 12 in 2021. At the time, founder Wen Muenyi left the show without a deal, but how is Jax Sheets doing now? Let's talk about whether Jax Sheets is a sustainable bedding brand and what materials the company uses for its sheets marketed to men.

What is Jax Sheets?

According to the company website, Jax Sheets was founded as a part of the company HercLéon in 2017. It claims to be "the world's first biology-based bedsheet company".

Getting enough sleep is important to your health, and high-quality sheets are a part of the equation. Muenyi first decided to make his "Apollo" shirt designed to ward off unpleasant odors but soon added Jax Sheets to his company offerings. In 2021, the company shifted entirely to focus on Jax Sheets, which SharkTankBlog states are made from breathable bamboo fibers.

The company said this was "because we realized that we could make a much more significant impact on people's lives by improving their sleep quality." Jax Sheets also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through a Kickstarter campaign—$351,976 from 2,289 backers, to be exact.

Muenyi posted an article to LinkedIn in 2019 explaining some of the philosophy behind Jax Sheets. He explained what he felt were general differences between men and women, which drove the design of Jax Sheets: men sweat more, sleep with fewer clothes, don't wash laundry as often as women, and may not regulate body temperate well. He designed his sheets to solve some of those issues.

Here's what happened to Jax Sheets on 'Shark Tank.'

One of the strategies the Jax Sheets founder tried to raise capital funding for the company was an appearance on the popular reality show Shark Tank. According to SharkTankRecap, Muenyi requested $212,000 in his Season 12 appearance to help grow his men's sheet brand. In his pitch, he emphasized Jax Sheets as able to repel smells because they're made from his patented HercFiber.

During his pitch on Season 12, Episode 13 of the show, Muenyi explained that the Kickstarter campaign had recently wrapped up, so he hadn't made any sales besides those from the crowdfunding. Sharks, including Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and Kevin O'Leary, expressed interest in the product and respect for Muenyi, but not enough to offer up any funding to the company.

Here's an update on Jax Sheets.

If you look up Jax Sheets online, you'll be directed to the HercLéon website, where you can order these men's sheets as of July 2023. According to the site, orders are limited to two sheet sets per customer because of low inventory and high demand. The sheets come in sizes from Twin XL up to California King and in " optimized " materials for various needs.

For pricing examples, the queen-size set is $229.99 if you select the "Hygiene + Comfort" material, but there's also a "Summer" version for $199.99 and a version optimized for "Hygiene" for $179.99.