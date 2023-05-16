Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Source: Getty Images Here Are a Whole Bunch of Reasons Why You Should Be Sleeping Naked So many of us sleep naked, and it may have more benefits to our health than we realize — including increasing testosterone. By Kori Williams May 16 2023, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

There are all kinds of ways to sleep, and all kinds of clothes to sleep in. Pajamas can be warm and fuzzy for those colder months, but also light and breezy for when it gets warm — but there are also those who enjoy sleeping naked. Surprisingly, spending the night in your birthday suit can have a number of positives but does sleeping naked also increase testosterone levels?

If you are having trouble sleeping you may want to consider that your clothes could be a problem. Here are just a few reasons why sleeping naked may be a great option for you and even your relationship.

Does sleeping naked increase testosterone?

According to one nude expert, sleeping naked can increase testosterone, and that can have a number of benefits. Charlie Howes, founder and Events Director of Nude Life, a service dedicated to nude drawing classes, compiled a list of seven reasons why sleeping naked is a great idea for Global Health Pharma — and increasing testosterone was one of them.

"Pajamas can restrict air flow whereas sleeping nude means more circulation of air around the genital organs," Howes said in the post. This can mean an increase in testosterone production which means people can become more fertile.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, general practitioner Dr. Sarah Brewer agreed with Howes. She said that overheating at night can be avoided by sleeping naked. When someone is too hot, it can mess up their sleep, and that can have a negative effect on testosterone production as well.

What are other benefits of sleeping naked?

In addition to increased testosterone, there are other benefits to sleeping naked. Both Dr. Brewer and Howes say it's better for your skin because it allows this large organ to breathe better, and it's less likely for things like moisture to get trapped. This also helps prevent skin diseases.

In addition, Howes points out that sleeping naked can help you like your partner more and can even help you lose weight. That's because being too hot at night can increase your cortisol levels, which increases your appetite. Howes also mentions that sleeping with no clothes on can help you like your own body more. "The best way to become comfortable with your body is to spend time with it," he stated.

What are other natural ways to increase testosterone?

If sleeping naked isn't your thing, or if you already do that (we don't judge), there are a few other ways to naturally increase your testosterone levels. Healthline points out that exercise and lifting weights are great options. Not only is this generally a good idea, but a 2015 study showed that these workouts raised testosterone levels in overweight and obese men.

