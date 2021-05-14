Affordable Bidet Attachments to Take Your Toilet to the Next Level

After WonderSpray’s wildly successful Kickstarter campaign (the company had a $25,000 goal and raised $337,677), this electric “portable butt shower” is now available for preorder for $79.

The tiny WonderSpray comes in several colors, and features an ergonomic design, four water pressure settings, an antibacterial nozzle coating, and it can be charged via USB (one charge will give you a month of use). It seems like a happy medium between a fancy bidet attachment with various settings and a basic portable bidet (many of which are just glorified sports bottles), but it requires no installation, and it can be taken on the go.