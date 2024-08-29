The 5 Best Electric Fireplaces To Give Your Home an Energy-Efficient Glow Up

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

Curling up by an open fire is a cozy way to spend a chilly evening. But the cold, hard truth is that wood-burning fireplaces contribute carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, and particulate pollution into the air you breathe. An electric fireplace, on the other hand, produces none of those toxic emissions. Fireplaces are regulated by LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), and the best electric fireplaces on the market have features that align with the sustainability goals outlined by the globally recognized LEED certification system.

There are a handful of fireplace brands out there that have committed to sustainability, and many of their electric fireplaces contribute to LEED points for energy efficiency and indoor air quality. Once you know you're investing in a healthy product, you only need to decide what kind of electric fireplace you want. The main categories are wall-mounted, recessed (or built-in), freestanding, mantel, and fireplace insert. We found the best in each category.

Amantii Wall Mount Linear 34 Electric Fireplace

The Amantii Wall Mount Linear 34 Electric Fireplace is an easy-to-install electric fireplace that will contribute to the sustainable home environment you're looking to create. Its realistic flame effects are an energy-efficient LED, and its 4,800-BTU heater effortlessly warms up to 500 square feet while saving on heating and electricity costs. And, of course, this electric fireplace operates without producing emissions, eliminating the need for venting or chimneys. Make this Amantii fireplace a focal point of the room and rest easily, knowing it aligns with sustainable building practices and supports LEED certification goals.

Napoleon Alluravision Deep Built-in /Wall Mounted Electric Fireplace

The Napoleon Alluravision Deep Built-in /Wall Mounted Electric Fireplace is a stylish, energy-efficient fireplace designed to be installed in one of two ways: wall-mounted or inserted into a wall or existing fireplace opening for a seamless, built-in look. It features LED technology for realistic flame effects that consume less electricity than traditional lighting, so it's energy-efficient. The fireplace provides supplemental heat for rooms up to 800 square feet and comes in five widths from 42 inches to 100 inches wide. With adjustable flame settings and a sleek glass front, it offers both ambiance and functionality, making it ideal for modern homes.

Duraflame Electric Infrared Quartz Fireplace Stove with 3D Flame Effect

The Duraflame Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace Stove is a freestanding electric fireplace designed to provide supplemental zone heating for rooms up to 1,000 square feet — all of that while being a freestanding electric fireplace, a portable, plug-and-play heating solution. It features an infrared quartz heating element that helps maintain natural humidity, creating comfortable, moist heat without drying out the air or creating any airborne pollution. The unit also includes a 3D flame effect with adjustable brightness settings, giving a realistic fire-like ambiance with or without heat. The fireplace has an overheat protection feature for added safety and comes with a remote control. Its classic stove design comes in six finish options.

Simplifire Electric Insert - 35"

The SimpliFire 35" Electric Fireplace Insert is designed to easily retrofit existing masonry or wood-burning fireplaces. Instead of wood, it uses energy-efficient LED technology to create realistic flame effects with adjustable brightness and color settings. It's all coziness, no fire. The unit offers supplemental heat for rooms up to 400 square feet and includes a flame-only mode for year-round enjoyment without heat. The simple design makes installation quick and hassle-free, and it even comes with a remote control. Choose small or large.

Touchstone Sideline Elite 50-inch Smart Electric Fireplace with Encase Surround Mantel