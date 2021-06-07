Tips For Building a DIY Outdoor Fireplace, Safely and Efficiently

Even if you’re doing the work yourself, large DIY outdoor fireplaces aren't cheap. According to Arte Verde, the average cost to build an outdoor fireplace is somewhere between $1,500 to $20,000, though most will run you closer to $3,000. Unfinished contractor models and pre-made kits are also available — those range between $1,500 to $9,000, which means they might be the better option if you’re having trouble doing it from scratch.