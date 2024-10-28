Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Low-Impact Living These Carpet Cleaning Appliances Can Also Improve Indoor Air Quality These carpet cleaners tackle dust, dirt, mold spores, dander, and more pollutants and allergens hiding in your rugs before they get back into the air. By Kristine Solomon Published Oct. 28 2024, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: iStock

It's time to clear the air — literally, the air inside your home. Studies show that indoor air quality can be up to five times worse than outside air due to household pollutants like dust, dirt, mold spores, pet dander, and more, much of which gets trapped in your carpet. An unkempt carpet will eventually expel all those allergens and toxins right back into the air you breathe, so finding the best carpet cleaner devices to keep your carpets clean can frankly be the difference between sickness and health.

Whether you're dealing with everyday dirt and debris or pet messes, the right carpet cleaner can be a game-changer. Make no bones about it: sustainability is just as important as performance, because a heavy-duty household appliance like this can use a lot of resources and be hard to dispose of in the long run.

Luckily, many of the best and most effective carpet cleaners now come with eco-friendly features like low energy and water usage, eco-friendly packaging, or simply a design that's built to last. Below, I’ve rounded up five sustainable carpet cleaner appliances you can rely on for a deep clean, but a low environmental impact.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell’s Little Green Machine has become an icon and a go-to for eco-conscious house-cleaning thanks to its compact design, powerful cleaning capabilities, and commitment to sustainability. The machine itself is made with up to 48 percent recycled plastic, and it comes with Bissell’s biodegradable cleaning formula to keep harmful chemicals out of your home. In addition to cleaning carpets, Little Green can be used to deep clean couches and car interiors. Plus, for every purchase of this product, Bissell donates to its Pet Foundation, which helps save homeless pets.

Hoover SmartWash+ Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine

The Hoover SmartWash+ combines convenience with sustainability by using an automatic cleaning motion that dispenses just the right amount of water and solution for each job, reducing water waste. Its HeatForce drying system is energy-efficient, cutting down on the time your carpets need to air dry, which is a huge perk for reducing electricity use. This machine is one of the best carpet cleaners specifically for pet households, as it removes stains and odors with minimal water usage.

Rug Doctor Pet Portable Spot Cleaner

The Rug Doctor Pet Portable Spot Cleaner is a pet parent's best friend. Not only does it target accidents and pet hair, but it’s also Energy Star certified, meaning it uses less power than most traditional carpet cleaners. It’s built to last, reducing the need for frequent replacements, and the cleaning formula it uses is free of harmful chemicals, ensuring a healthier environment for you and your pets. This is also a nice lightweight choice for those who can't or shouldn't lift heavy things.

McCulloch MC1275 Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner with 18 Accessories

If you’re serious about avoiding harsh chemicals altogether, a steam cleaner like the McCulloch Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner is a great sustainable solution. This machine uses only water to clean and sanitize carpets, upholstery, and other surfaces. With its large water tank, it provides up to 90 minutes of steam cleaning per fill, making it efficient for large spaces. Plus, the steam is hot enough to kill bacteria and dust mites, making it an eco-friendly alternative to chemical-based carpet cleaners.

Tineco Carpet One Smart Carpet Cleaner