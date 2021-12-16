Here’s How Lead Ends up in Drinking Water — And Why It’s Such a Major Issue

It's hard to imagine how lead-tainted drinking could possibly affect so many people on a yearly basis. Is it brought on by pollutive human activities? Does it come from the air?

Although the lead was, in fact, brought on by humans, it's evidently present in so many communities' tap water sources because of old pipes in schools and homes. According to APM Reports, lead pipes have been banned for decades, but they're still used in households nationwide, leaching the lead into tap water.