More Than 2 Million Houston Residents Are Under a Boil Water Notice — Here’s Why

Residents of Houston, Texas are once again enduring severe water struggles — but this time, it isn't because of the ongoing drought. On Sunday. Nov. 27, the power at a water purification plant went out for an extended period of time. And although water pressure has since been restored to city residents, it has been deemed unsafe to use for drinking, brushing teeth, or even washing your face, without boiling it first.

But how long is Houston's water boil notice expected to last?