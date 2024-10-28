Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness 5 Amazing Benefits of Using Turmeric Soap Turmeric has endless benefits. By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 28 2024, 5:02 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Turmeric is widely praised by Ayurvedic practitioners and followers for its plethora of unique benefits, including being an immune booster. If you have ever stumbled across the distinctive and richly colored yellow-orange of natural turmeric soap, your curiosity was likely piqued by how it might benefit your skin.

Turmeric soap may have a place in your skincare wellness regimen. That said, the information below does not replace the guidance of a dermatologist's recommendations, so make sure to speak with a doctor about any skin concerns. Read on to learn about a few benefits to using turmeric soap.

Turmeric soap is a great option for those experiencing eczema and other conditions.

Source: iStock

Those of us with eczema and psoriasis know the pains of finding a good soap without artificial fragrances. A naturally made turmeric soap, however, could prove to be the panacea for those who have the skin issues. Turmeric contains a powerful compound known as curcumin, which accounts for turmeric's incredibly versatile health benefits, and is well-regarded for its impact on skin health, according to Curology.

Per Curology, turmeric may be a suitable aid for those suffering from psoriasis and eczema. Additionally, citing a study in which turmeric and other ingredients proved to be effective in treating ulcers and scabies, turmeric-based soap may give many people hope of finally calming the intensity of various skin conditions.

Turmeric soap can help those with acne.

Source: iStock

According to the company Red Rose Naturals, the antimicrobial nature of turmeric soap makes it a great tool for those with acne. Per the source, turmeric soap removes acne-causing bacteria from the skin, which helps to protect against further breakouts and unwanted blemishes.

That's not all. Per the soap company, the curcumin within turmeric soap suppresses melanin production. For those concerned about hyperpigmentation, this may be one method for evening skin tone, in conjunction with a doctor's guidance.

Turmeric soap may support wound healing.

Source: iStock

According to Seek Bamboo, turmeric soap relies on its curcumin compound to help heal wounds. As a plant-based soap source, it is said to naturally support collagen production, which plays a role in healing the skin after trauma.

Turmeric soap may support sun-damaged skin.

Source: iStock

Per Curology, the anti-inflammatory properties of curcumin found within turmeric may help counter the effects of damage caused by too much sun exposure. Being described by Curology as "a powerful radical scavenger," the curcumin in turmeric serves to mitigate the damage done to the skin thanks to its antioxidant properties adding another layer of protection.

The many vitamins in turmeric soap help moisturize and nourish skin.

Source: iStock

From vitamins C and E to potassium, magnesium, zinc, and more, turmeric soap is chock full of powerful vitamins that support skin health, according to Seek Bamboo. Many of these vitamins naturally found in turmeric provide nourishment to dry skin and are believed to help the skin glow, so to speak.

