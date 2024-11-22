Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness 5 Skincare Brands Gentle and Safe Enough for Your Budding Skincare Enthusiast Take comfort in these gentle, cruelty-free, and vegan formulations. By Anna Garrison Published Nov. 22 2024, 4:41 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Whether your little one is exploring their first steps into skincare or you're a parent wanting to establish healthy routines early, learning how to take care of your skin — especially by applying sun protection — is an essential part of wellness. There are a plethora of skincare brands on the market, ranging from low cost to high cost, but not all of them are formulated in an eco-friendly way.

While it's becoming easier to find skincare brands committed to being plant-based and cruelty-free, it is sometimes challenging to find companies with products specifically aimed at kids. Per the BBC, adult skincare products can be abrasive on young skin, so it's important to find products that are gentle enough, nontoxic, and effective. Check out these five recommendations formulated with the planet and your child's skin in mind.

California Kids

A subset of California Baby, California Kids has been family-owned and operated since 1995. Products like its #superclear Willow Bark Acne Face Wash are mild and made for sensitive skin, as well as being Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free and vegan. In addition, California Baby is a woman-owned business, an EPA Green Power Partner, and Environmental Working Group Sun Safety certified with a calendula field certified organic by CCOF.

Everden

Evereden's dedication to nontoxic, vegan, cruelty-free products starts with its "Moms in Medicine" — the company's team of Scientific Officers, a trio of Harvard Medical School and Stanford Medical School-graduated dermatologists. The company's mission is to "nourish, nurture, and give skin everything it needs to reach its full potential during all stages of parenthood, pre, during and post pregnancy." Evereden Daily 1-2-3 Routine Bundle is just one example of mom-approved skincare products gentle enough for kids to use but made with nontoxic ingredients you'll love.

Lav Kids

The cruelty-free and vegan formulas from Lav Kids are designed specifically with children in mind. The company's products are made using natural and organic ingredients, including ingredients like castor seed oil and shea butter. One example is the Lav Kids Foaming Facial Cleanser, which is hypoallergenic and lightly scented of pears and chamomile.

YAWN

YAWN products are designed for kids "age 3 to 100" and aimed specifically at Gen Alpha. The company makes nontoxic, gluten-free, vegan, cruelty-free products such as the YAWN Makeup and Skincare Set for Kids, which features 3 easy-to-use products without sulfates, parabens, talc, silicones, and other harmful chemicals. Additionally, the company's packaging is made of post-consumer recycled plastic and FSC-certified paper wherever possible.

Bare Young