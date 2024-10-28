Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Is the Latest “Proffee” Trend Actually Good for Your Health? Is "proffee" a good way to up your daily protein intake? By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 28 2024, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Maria/Unsplash

There's a reason why so many people reach for a hot cup of coffee first thing in the morning to start their day. Not only does that boost of caffeine help wake you up, but some also find comfort in the routine of preparing their drink and sweetening it with additives until they get it just right. But, does adding something besides cream and sugar have the potential to turn your coffee into more than just a morning pick me up?

That's what fans of "proffee" — aka protein coffee — say about their morning cup of Joe. So, what is proffee? And is it any better for you than a regular cup of coffee? Find out what the pros are saying below.

Source: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

Proffee, aka protein coffee, has taken the internet by storm thanks to the purported health benefits of the mix.

Influencers have been peddling the benefits of proffee on social media, explaining how adding a bit of protein powder to your cup of coffee can help you boost your protein intake while also helping to reduce hunger cravings, especially for those who are looking to cut carbs. The trend is especially popular among those who are following the keto diet, according to Women's Health magazine. But those aren't the only folks reaching for this mix first thing in the morning.

The drink is also a favorite amongst those with busy schedules who typically skip that first meal of the day, since it allows them to essentially drink their breakfast, keeping them full and satiated until they have time to actually sit down and eat a meal. Then there are those who like to slam a cup of proffee on the way to the gym, since the extra caffeine can give them a bit more energy to get through their workout.

Not only that, but Women's Health notes that the extra hit of protein can help those looking to increase muscle mass.

You can make protein coffee at home, here's how:

If you're sold on the idea of giving proffee a try, you may want to check out some of the more flavorful recipes folks are using to make their morning protein coffee. For example, TikToker @loseitwithnat swears by her low sugar concoction, which involves combining some sugar free sweeteners with "skinny" caramel, unsweetened cold brew coffee, zero sugar whipped cream, and a protein shake.

For those who like their coffee hot, there's a warmer version, like this option from @trusttheprocess_vsg. She uses a gingerbread flavored protein powder in her daily cup of coffee, topping off the mix with a bit of milk in place of creamer. For those looking for vegan or vegetarian friendly options, there are plenty of plant-based protein powders and non-dairy milks that you can use instead.

TikToker @courtney.hollidayy has a dairy-free, gluten-free mix that allows her to enjoy the benefits of proffee while still sticking to her plant-based diet. All she does is swap out the dairy items for those without animal byproducts, creating a drink she says tastes like liquid cake batter!

Is proffee healthy?

While it seems like so many people swear by this drink mix, there are some things to keep in mind before making it part of your morning routine. For example, health experts who spoke with PopSugar note that while protein shakes and mixes are a great alternative to straight creamers — which typically add extra sugar and carbs to your diet without providing much in the way of nutrition — the beverage shouldn't be used as a substitute for other protein sources.