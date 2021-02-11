These Natural Energy Boosters Will Help You Cut Down on Coffee

Quinoa is a superfood for more reasons than one — aside from having high amounts of protein, it contains twice the amount of fiber as other grains, according to Forbes. Therefore, it takes longer to break down, and keeps you sustained for longer. It's also high in iron, magnesium, manganese, and riboflavin, which are all reliable and natural sources of energy. Make a Buddha bowl or mix some quinoa in with your daily bowl of oatmeal — it's incredibly versatile and delicious.