New Research Highlights the Potato's Health Benefits, so Let's Stop Vilifying These Tasty Spuds

Pratik Pokharel, a PhD candidate at ECU who worked on the report, explained that for this research, the team specifically looked at the different ways potatoes were prepared and the health of the people from Denmark consuming them.

"When we separated boiled potatoes from mashed potatoes, fries, or crisps, boiled potatoes were no longer associated with a higher risk of diabetes: they had a null effect,” Pokharel stated, as per an ECU press release.