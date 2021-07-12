TikTok's New Favorite Hack Is Boiling Potatoes in the Mesh Bag — but Is It Actually Safe?

Although this may be an easy and convenient way to boil your taters, Eating Well claims it may not be safe — most types of plastic don't actually melt in boiling water, heating it can extract certain chemicals, which can contaminate the water.

If the bag is made of nylon, it's perfectly safe to immerse in boiling water, as that's what Low Country Boils tend to use. But other types of plastic are different. It's also unclear if the colors of the bags actually matter, but if you're really jonesing for a safe way to try this, you can buy silicone bags for boiling — Epicurious swears by one that can be used for broccoli, potatoes, and beyond.