Mielle Customers Allege the Product Caused Hair Loss

Finding the perfect hair care products for your hair can be difficult, especially if you have coarse or curly hair, which is what prompted several women to give the brand Mielle Organics a shot. The company was beloved by influencers who swore by the increased strength and growth they were experiencing after using the oils and creams. However, that support eventually wavered when some of those customers started noticing rapid hair loss.

From shedding to bald spots, this is what Mielle users are saying happened to them after prolonged use of the products, leaving many to wonder whether or not Mielle was as good for their hair as online reviews had led them to believe.

Mielle Organics hair loss lawsuit:

While many people online have been discussing the lawsuit against Mielle — with some even joking that their struggles with hair loss may even land them a "fat check," like TikToker @bellaxgarcia — it doesn't sound like anything has been put on the official court dockets yet.

On Sept.11, 2024 The Grio ran an article, noting that while there was a pending legal action over violations of California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986 on Reddit, there didn't seem to be anything in the works over the hair loss claims.

Even Monique Rodriguez, the CEO of Mielle Organics, has addressed the online rumors in multiple posts shared on the company's official Instagram account. In them, Rodriguez denied the claims about legal action. She also noted that none of the claims made about the products have been verified by medical professionals. One of the posts went even further, calling out the social media chatter and advising those who are dealing with hair loss to see their doctor for an actual diagnosis.

Is Mielle good for your hair?

With all of the negativity surrounding the brand online, you may be wondering whether or not the product is actually good for your hair. According to some commenters, they are still experiencing amazing results when using Mielle. There are plenty of reviews online lauding the products and saying that they do exactly what they claim. Still, there are others who are saying that customers may be expecting a little too much from the product.

The website Beautycon reviewed the Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil that is at the center of some of the social media complaints. While the woman who tested the oil said that it didn't deliver on promises from influencers that swore that the product made their hair grow, she did note that it worked to help restore her scalp health, something that can create the perfect environment for healthier (and longer) hair.