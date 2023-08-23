Green Matters
Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness

How to Reduce the Side Effects of Finasteride—the Hair Loss Medication Explained

Finasteride is a popular medication used by men to reduce male pattern baldness. Here are the medication's side effects, and how to reduce them.

Eva Hagan - Author
By

Aug. 23 2023, Published 10:17 a.m. ET

A man in a white shirt looking in the mirror and touching his hair line.
Source: iStock

Finasteride is a medication that prevents male pattern hair loss and benign prostate hyperplasia by acting as a hormone blocker. Although popular, some people have reported side effects such as erectile dysfunction, ejaculation disorder, decreased libido, and skin rashes.

Article continues below advertisement

Because of these possible reactions, many cease taking the medication altogether. However, there are ways to reduce the side effects of finasteride when taken. Here's what you can do.

Close up of a man applying a hair treatment to a bald spot on his scalp in front of a pink background.
Source: iStock
Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to reduce the side effects of finasteride:

Although side effects from finasteride are fairly uncommon, like any medication, they are possible. So, to reduce the likelihood of any undesired effects of the medication, it's recommended to reduce your dosage and try taking your dose with food, per Oxford Online Pharmacy.

Suppose you are experiencing severe side effects or continue seeing side effects after reducing your dosage. In that case, you should consider seeing a medical professional on whether it's safe to continue the medication.

Although finasteride is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and can effectively treat hair loss, it's important to know the possible side effects before adding it to your routine. So, let's look at what you should know about finasteride.

Article continues below advertisement
A close up of a man holding a glass of water and a pill to his mouth.
Source: iStock

What is finasteride?

Finasteride is a popular medication that can be taken to prevent hair loss in men and the effects of benign prostate hyperplasia or an enlarged prostate. However, it is most commonly used for androgenetic alopecia or male pattern baldness.

Finasteride decreases the amount of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) in the body, which is the hormone responsible for male pattern baldness and the prostate's growth, per Healthline.

Article continues below advertisement
A man in a green jacket and a white and black striped shirt sitting on the couch with his head in his hand looking distressed.
Source: iStock

According to Hims, Finasteride acts as a blocker when the enzyme 5-alpha-reductase tries to convert testosterone into DHT. Decreased amounts of DHT can prevent the hair follicles from shrinking, thus preventing many men from balding.

Article continues below advertisement

What are all the possible side effects of finasteride?

Although successful for many, finasteride can have side effects, some worse. Knowing possible adverse reactions can be helpful, but it is always a good idea to consult a medical professional before taking finasteride.

A man in a white shirt holding a phone and a pill bottle while standing in the kitchen.
Source: iStock
Article continues below advertisement

The most common side effects reported from taking finasteride include decreased libido, trouble achieving an erection, skin rashes, ejaculation disorder, and increased breast size. Although common, these side effects can become severe and require a doctor's attention, per Healthline.

Possible serious side effects from finasteride include pain in the breasts and testicles, blood in the semen, nipple discharge and breast tenderness, and depression. According to Hims, there is also the possibility of an allergic reaction to the medication, which could appear as a rash, hives, or swelling. If you feel these side effects are severe or life-threatening, seek medical attention immediately.

Article continues below advertisement
A low-angle view of the body of a man sitting on a couch clasping his hands while a doctor takes notes on an iPad.
Source: iStock

According to Allo Health, finasteride can also interfere with other medications, which could negatively affect your health or lessen the impact of the medication altogether. Talking to a doctor or pharmacist before taking finasteride can help reduce any interference with other medications.

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

Many Claim Pantene Shampoo Causes Hair Loss — but Is It True?

Natural and Cruelty-Free Remedies That Promote Hair Growth

What Does Baking Soda Do to Grey Hair?

Latest Health & Wellness News and Updates

    Green Matters Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Green Matters. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.