Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Source: Getty Images Brushing 101: Should You Wet Your Toothbrush Before Cleaning? Dentists Weigh In When it comes to good oral health, there is some debate as to whether you should wet your toothbrush before brushing. Here's what dental experts have to say on the matter. By Danielle Letenyei Jun. 6 2023, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

After years of brushing your teeth, you may be doing it wrong. People on Twitter are debating on whether the proper way to brush your teeth is to wet the toothbrush first or not.

Article continues below advertisement

Do you wet the toothbrush before brushing?

It’s often thought that you should rinse your toothbrush before brushing your teeth to help soften the bristles and rinse out any debris. However, dentists say you should never wet your toothbrush before using it.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Toothpaste doesn’t have the same cavity-fighting power on a wet toothbrush because the water dilutes the effectiveness of the fluoride, dental experts say. Fluoride is the important ingredient in toothpaste that helps prevent tooth decay. While some kinds of toothpaste don't contain fluoride, you should always opt for one that does.

"Toothpaste already has the right amount of moisture,” Dr. Sahil Patel of the Marylebone Smile Clinic told The Mirror. “If it's wet, it makes it foam up faster and makes you spit it out sooner."

Article continues below advertisement

Another dental expert, Dr. Nigel Carter, says water also weakens the bristles of your toothbrush, making it less effective in cleaning your teeth, News Medical reports.

Should you brush your teeth in the shower?

Do you brush your teeth while you’re in the shower? That’s another no-no. Although brushing your teeth in the shower may be a good way to “kill two birds with one stone,” dental professionals warn that doing can also damage the bristles and could lead to cross-contamination of bacteria.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

“Brushing your teeth in the shower may save time, but it exposes you to more bacteria,” said Arun Narang, a Toronto-based cosmetic and restorative dentist, in an interview with Fox News Digital. “Tubs and showers typically are ideal places for bacteria to grow because they are constantly wet, warm and sometimes shared with other family members.”

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, even storing your toothbrush in areas of high heat and humidity, like near the shower, can expose it to potential contamination.

“Always store a toothbrush in a cool, dry place, away from the shower and the toilet, as bacteria love to multiply in wet and humid conditions,” Dr. Parul Dua Makkar of PDM Family Dental in Jericho, New York, tells Fox News Digital.

Article continues below advertisement

How often should you brush your teeth?

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), you should brush your teeth thoroughly twice a day, and floss daily between the teeth to remove dental plaque. The CDC also recommends that you replace your toothbrush every three to four months.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to the technique of brushing your teeth, you should angle the brush and make a circle with the bristles, says Dr. Tien Jiang, a prosthodontist at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine.