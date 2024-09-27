These Women Claim Mucinex Helped Them Get Pregnant — Can the Cold Medicine Really Help?

When I was trying to get pregnant with my first child in 2012, I was willing to try just about anything. From tracking my temperature to doing the baby dance as often as possible (if you know, you know), there was no stone left unturned. After months of negative pregnancy tests, I turned to a corner of Reddit that was full of woman just like me who were also TTC (aka trying to conceive).

It was there that I learned that some folks were adding an unusual pill to their arsenal: decongestants. Years later, swallowing a dose of guaifenesin, one of the main ingredients in certain cold medicines, is still a popular hack. But can Mucinex really help you get pregnant? Or is it just an old wives tale? Keep reading to find out — but know that this article is not medical advice, and you should ask your physician any questions on your mind.

Can Mucinex help you get pregnant?

The reason many people believe taking Mucinex while you're ovulating has to do with a key ingredient: guaifenesin. This is the compound that helps to thin the mucus in your head and chest, alleviating symptoms of congestion. Only, some women swear that if they take it while they are TTC that it can also thin cervical mucus, making it easier for the sperm to get where they need to go during sex.

Dr. Jessica Shepherd, a board-certified OB-GYN, spoke with ABC News about this viral pregnancy trend, offering up mixed reviews about the hack. "When we actually look at the data and the studies that have been done on Mucinex and fertility, we know that it hasn't significantly improved the quality of cervical mucus, which could, again, help with some of the motility of the sperm getting to the egg," she explained.

In 2010, a study published in the National Library of Medicine seemed to hint that there may be some merit to the idea of taking Mucinex to get pregnant. According to the findings, when 40 couples added guaifenesin to their diet while they were trying to conceive, 15 of them quickly fell pregnant. While the study cannot determine whether the guaifenesin was the main reason for their success or not, it does seem like it's given many women some hope.

That being said, Dr. Shepherd doesn't necessarily believe there's any harm in giving the method a try... as long as couples keep their expectations low, that is. "However, it is, again, something that women can try on their own, but there is no strong data that's going to say that it's significantly going to increase their chances of fertility," she told ABC News.

Some people have shared their alleged success stories after taking Mucinex to help with fertility,.

For women like me who were willing to try anything to aid in our fertility struggles, taking a medication like Mucinex seems like an easy extra step to take, even if it doesn't work. However, with so many success stories online, it was hard not to believe the hype.

TikToker cookingmommy91 shared her happy news with followers, revealing that she'd spent several months trying to get pregnant before adding Mucinex to the mix. The results? She's now expecting a bouncing baby boy.

Additionally, a very pregnant illegal_diamonds shared her story with her followers, telling them exactly how many pills she took during her fertility struggle.