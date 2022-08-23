Green Matters
Pregnancy Safe Cleaning Products
Source: Getty Images

7 Pregnancy-Safe Cleaning Products That Are Non-Toxic and Eco-Friendly

Pregnancy doesn't stop household chores from being done. But, expecting mothers may be hesitant to reach for a bottle of bleach or detergent when cleaning around the house.

"Potentially toxic substances that get into your blood circulation by swallowing, inhalation, or absorption from the skin may cross this fine placental barrier to the fetus,” Ronald M. Caplan, M.D. told What to Expect — therefore, many expectant moms may be on the hunt for pregnancy-safe cleaning products that are non-toxic.

Whether you're scrubbing the bathroom, washing dishes, or doing laundry, Green Matters has rounded up a list of our favorite green products that will leave both you (and your baby) feeling happy and healthy. Check out our list below.

Here are 7 pregnancy-safe cleaning products to use in your home:

While most cleaning products are generally safe to use while pregnant, some may contain harmful chemicals that could be hazardous to the health of you and your baby. Instead, here are our favorite alternative products that you can feel safe using while pregnant.

1. DIY All-Purpose Cleaner

Pregnancy Safe Cleaners
Source: Getty Images

Sometimes, a good-old DIY project is the best when it comes to using non-toxic and eco-friendly products. If you're looking for a simple cleaning solution, grab a 32-ounce glass spray bottle and mix 2 cups of distilled water, 2 cups of white distilled vinegar, and 30 drops of your favorite essential oils.

(Recipe courtesy of Guided Heart Doula).

2. GreenShield Organic Multi-Surface Wipes in Fresh Mint

pregnancy safe cleaning products

Fight germs and tough grease stains with GreenShield Organic Surface Wipes. These wipes are non-toxic, hypo-allergenic, and cruelty-free. Therefore, you can have peace of mind knowing that those hard-to-clean surfaces can be wiped up without using strong chemicals.

3. Branch Basics Cleaners

Branch Basics
Source: Branch Basics

This company was founded by three women who have made it their mission to help people replace the harsh chemicals inside of their homes with plant and mineral-based ingredients.

We recommend the Glass Cleaning Essentials Kit, which includes a bathroom, all-purpose, and "streak-free" glass cleaner that is "gentle enough to use on skin yet strong enough to tackle dirt and grime."

4. Koala Eco Natural Floor Cleaner

Koala Eco
Source: Koala Eco

Are you searching for a pregnancy-safe product to clean your hardwood floors? Koala Eco cleaner is natural and non-toxic and made without dyes, synthetic perfumes, chlorine, bleach, sodium laurel sulfates, and phosphates.

Plus, it's scented with fresh aromas of mandarin and peppermint — yum.

5. Dropps Laundry Detergent

Dropps Laundry Detergent
Source: Dropps

Free from harmful chemicals, Dropps Laundry detergent helps fight tough stains and odors using natural enzymes and plant-based ingredients. Dropps also aims to reduce single-use plastic and offset their environmental impact through the purchase of carbon offsets with each consumer purchase.

6. Attitude All-Purpose Cleaner

Attitude
Source: Attitude

Attitude's All-Purpose Cleaner is made using plant and mineral-based ingredients like saponin, which is a natural cleaning agent. This multi-purpose sustainable and biodegradable product will help remove scum, mold, and dust.

7. Biom All-Purpose Cleaning Wipes

Biom
Source: Biom

Biom's cleaning wipes work great on every surface. This 100 percent plant-based and biodegradable product is safe to use on skin and on surfaces.

And in addition to providing refillable dispensers, Biom has committed to stopping 45.5 tons of plastic from entering the ocean in a partnership with Plastic Bank.

Latest Living News and Updates

