7 Pregnancy-Safe Cleaning Products That Are Non-Toxic and Eco-Friendly

Pregnancy doesn't stop household chores from being done. But, expecting mothers may be hesitant to reach for a bottle of bleach or detergent when cleaning around the house.

"Potentially toxic substances that get into your blood circulation by swallowing, inhalation, or absorption from the skin may cross this fine placental barrier to the fetus,” Ronald M. Caplan, M.D. told What to Expect — therefore, many expectant moms may be on the hunt for pregnancy-safe cleaning products that are non-toxic.