Birch Oil Could Be An Essential Oil Worth Adding to Your Routine Birch oil or birch essential oil may have properties to help with skin, hair, and muscle pain, but use with caution. By Kate Underwood May 24 2023, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

For those who use essential oils regularly, the potential benefits of birch oil may be obvious. However, if you have not tried essential oils for various health and wellness reasons, take a look at birch oil for the ways it can help you. Birch essential oil may have anti-inflammatory properties and analgesic properties, among other possible benefits.

According to Stillpoint Aromatics, birch oil comes from birch trees, as you'd probably expect. Essential oils are made by distilling aromatic leaves, flowers, bark, and roots of plants, per Medical News Today. Using birch oil may help people with muscle and joint pain, but who should not use birch oil and why?

These are some of the main potential benefits of birch oil.

Pure Pro Massage Products explains some of the benefits of using birch essential oil. According to the company website, birch oil can be used in very small amounts to increase blood flow, reduce inflammation, and ease pain. You may be able to use it topically (on the skin) to treat gout and sciatica.

Birch oil also has numerous benefits when inhaled using an essential oil diffuser. Inhalation of birch oil can help ease congestion, improve breathing, clear out sinuses, and soothe coughs. Pure Pro recommends that people only use birch oil via diffusion into the air, although if it is properly diluted into carrier oils or lotions, topical application may be appropriate.

Source: Getty Images

There are some potential risks to using birch essential oil.

Whenever you're considering using a new essential oil, you should find out what the risks may be. For example, Stillpoint Aromatics notes that these people should not use birch oil: those on blood thinners

those who are pregnant or nursing

people with liver problems

anyone with salicylate sensitivity.

Be sure to follow safety guidelines for birch oil or any other essential oils. There is a lot of risk if you do not dilute essential oils properly, as WebMD explains. It's best to talk to your doctor prior to beginning to use birch oil or other oils. Find out whether the essential oil is best to inhale, add to a bath, or mix with other oils.

How can you use birch oil?

First of all, you should not ingest birch oil or other essential oils. Some people promoting essential oils have claimed that you can safely consume or ingest essential oils, but it has not been proven safe.

If using birch oil, be sure to dilute it properly using a carrier oil, lotion, or cream (even if using in a bath, do not add undiluted birch oil). Check the manufacturer's label for recommendations on the best dilution ratios and what is safe to use with birch oil. The safe dermal dilution, according to Alywillow and Stillpoint Aromatics, is 2.5 percent.