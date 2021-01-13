Can Dogs Tell When You're Pregnant?

Dog’s seem to have a sixth sense about things. They sense when there’s danger nearby, they can tune in to our emotions, and some dogs have even been known to sniff out sickness or detect cancer. Considering all the changes to human behavior, environment, and hormones that happen during pregnancy, the answer to the question “does my dog know I’m pregnant?” seems all but answered at this point. Still, just because a dog knows that something is up does not mean they know exactly what’s going on.