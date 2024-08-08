Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness 5 Benefits of Batana Oil You May Not Have Considered — Tame Frizz and Help Hair Growth The yellow oil is named from the tree that it is harvested from. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 8 2024, 3:40 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Looking to try something new for your skin or hair? You may be surprised to learn that batana oil — an oil harvested from the American oil palm, a tree native to Honduras — has become a popular product among those looking to up their beauty game, thanks to the oil's natural moisturizing properties.

Article continues below advertisement

Batana oil can do more than just add a dewy shine to your skin. Keep reading to learn about five things you can do with the yellow-colored oil.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Batana oil fights frizz.

It may not come as a surprise, but some experts say that applying batana oil to your hair can help calm frizz and flyaways. According to Prevention magazine, this has a lot to do with the product's nourishing properties. The oil can also help enhance your hair's shine, giving it a bright and lustrous look.

Batana oil may help with hair growth.

While Prevention magazine notes that there is limited proof to back up claims that batana can help your hair grow, they do say that using this oil can help hair seem longer since it helps keep your tresses moisturized, which cuts down on the amount of breakage and split ends you'll experience, giving your hair a longer and fuller appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Batana oil can protect against UV rays.

The oil is also surprisingly effective at protecting your skin against UV rays, a benefit that InStyle magazine explains isn't commonly found in other natural oils. Batana owes this perk to the tocopherols and tocotrienols that perform like antioxidants on the skin, keeping environmental pollution, UV rays, and even free radicals at bay.

Batana oil can restore moisture to dry skin.

If you're experiencing dry or damaged skin, you may want to apply a little bit of batana oil. According to InStyle, the oil is loaded with Omega-6 fatty acids, which can restore moisture. This is especially good during winter, when skin may be a bit more thirsty, thanks to the effects of cold outdoor temperatures and the drying effects of indoor heating.

Article continues below advertisement

Batana oil can be used to color hair.

Thanks to its yellow hue, some people with lighter hair can use the oil as a natural way to give their hair a bit of color. Unfortunately, this method only works on certain shades of hair, and InStyle notes that unless you're already working with platinum blonde, white, or gray hair, you likely won't see much change.