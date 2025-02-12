Are Banana Peels Really "Nature’s Botox"? Some Claim They Can Smooth Skin Don't throw away those banana peels until you learn about this skincare trend. By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 12 2025, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: byzareefa/TikTok

You have probably heard the saying, "an apple a day keeps the doctor away." According to some social media users, there's another fruit worthy of some attention. That's because people on TikTok are saying that a specific chemical in banana skins can help to reduce the appearance of everything from wrinkles to hyperpigmentation — all you have to do is rub the skin on your face.

So, can a banana peel a day really keep the fine lines and wrinkles away? Keep reading to find out what the experts have to say and to discover if there's any merit to the idea that banana skins can help improve the look and feel of the skin on your face. As always, this article isn't recommended as a substitute for medical advice. If you have a question about the pros and cons of using a banana skin on your face, you should reach out to your healthcare provider directly and discuss it with them.

People are using banana peels to improve their skin.

While plenty of people tout the benefits of adding bananas to your diet because of the essential vitamins and nutrients in the fruit, there is a whole section of TikTok dedicated to people who believe that wiping your face with the inner side of the peel — that's the part that touches the fruit itself, not the part that faces outwards — will offer some of the same affects as a Botox treatment. Fans of this method credit the chemical lutein for the natural facelift.

That's because they say that lutein — which is known to brighten skin, according to Fast Company — is only one of the perks, and that it can also hydrate and soothe the skin, giving it a tighter appearance. People all over TikTok are giving it a try, calling banana peels "nature's Botox." And there are a few who are saying that they're getting good results. TikToker @byzareefa's instructional video has received lots of comments, including from people who swear by this treatment.

"I tried and OMG I noticed my hyperpigmentation got lighter," one person wrote about the DIY banana treatment. "Love it so far." Another person said that they put their own twist on this method as part of their daily routine. "I leave the banana skin in the freezer," they wrote. "Just scrub with it every morning, the cold banana skin soothes and wakes up my skin."

Another TikToker says that she uses the skins to not only help with hyperpigmentation, but also hydration. Much like other people who have posted about the treatment, @nazeea says that she will rub her clean face down with the peel, leaving the residue to sit on her fast for 10 minutes, before rinsing it off. "It’s so true also makes [your] skin so soft my momma done it so many times," one commenter wrote.

Are banana peels good for skin? What one dermatologist thinks about the method

Unfortunately for anyone who was hoping to use the banana peels to tighten their face without having to make an expensive trip to the doctor, it sounds like some dermatologists are advising against this trend. One healthcare provider who spoke with Fast Company said that she doesn't recommend using the peels, and instead suggests tried and tested methods like over-the-counter creams.