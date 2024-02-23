Home > Small Changes > Food You Might Be Surprised to Know the Hidden Health Benefits of Banana Peppers Banana pepper's unique taste makes them a great addition to any dish. What's even better is the unique health benefits they possess. By Kori Williams Feb. 23 2024, Published 1:44 p.m. ET Source: iStock

If you've ever had a more sweet than spicy pepper, it probably was a banana pepper. These unique veggies are bright yellow, even greenish-looking peppers that you might find as a topping option on a number of sandwich menus. However, contrary to what you might think, banana peppers aren't very spicy at all.

Even though banana peppers don't have a huge reputation as a health food, there are some benefits to eating them. But does that mean that banana peppers are good for you or are there other factors at play? Keep reading for everything you need to know about this surprising food.

Are banana peppers good for you?

Not only are banana peppers tasty, but they are also good for you. Satia mentions that they have several vitamins and minerals that our bodies need but don't get enough of. Banana peppers can help bodies with all kinds of functions. For example, they have a lot of calcium, which can be a great alternative for those who don't eat dairy.

According to Healthline, banana peppers have a lot of potassium, which our bodies use to help keep our blood pressure low and lessen the chances of strokes, kidney stones, and osteoporosis. Plus, it helps nerves send signals to your brain and manage muscle contractions.

If you're looking for another reason to fall in love with banana peppers, your dog can eat them in moderation. According to Master Class, you should be cautious when feeding your dog new food. Pups that are sensitive to spiciness might be ill-suited for this treat. Because banana peppers have health benefits for humans, your four-legged friends could also benefit. However, it's best to consult your vet before you feed your dog anything new or try to change their diet drastically.

Unfortunately, Hepper says that banana peppers are toxic to cats, and you should avoid growing them in your garden if you have cats at home. If your cat eats banana pepper, this food could irritate their lips, upset their tummies, cause diarrhea, vomiting, and more. On the off chance your cat does ingest banana pepper, it's best to get them to a vet right away.

Let's look at the benefits of banana peppers — they are packed with nutrition.

According to WebMD, banana papers have lots of nutritional value. They have vitamins and minerals including: Capsaicin

Vitamin A

Vitamin B6

Vitamin C

Vitamin K

Potassium In fact, every cup of banana peppers contains the following: 7 grams of carbs

2 grams of protein

4 grams of fiber

33 calories

2 grams of sugar

1 gram of fat