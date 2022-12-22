Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Viral 12-3-30 Workout

With New Year's coming up, many have their health in mind while making a list of New Year's goals. And although some may be focused on getting their mental health in check, finally starting a skincare routine, or cooking healthier meals, many are planning on spending more time at the gym.

If you don't know where to begin, the 12-3-30 workout from TikTok may be a solid place to start. But what is the 12-3-30 workout, and is it worth your while?