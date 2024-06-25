Home > Green Matters Approved 14 of the Best Natural Food Stores, Both Online and In-Person We've rounded up 14 of the best natural food stores — both online and brick-and-mortar chains — and we want you to vote for your favorite. By Green Matters Staff Jun. 25 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Whether you prefer to buy your groceries by placing a quick online order or by spending hours wandering the aisles of your local market, we’ve got you covered with 14 of the best natural food stores. In the below, you'll find a mix of: websites that sell natural pantry goods; online grocery and produce subscriptions; and natural supermarkets located all across the U.S. Vote for the best natural food stores once a day until July 23, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on August 1, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best natural food store!

Cozy Farm

You can shop from Cozy Farm at its Palmetto Bay, Fla. storefront, or on its website. The company is focused on delivering various organic, non-GMO, sugar-free, keto, paleo, vegan, and vegetarian foods to your pantry. Cozy Farm offers home delivery to U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K., and shipping packaging is recyclable.

Good Earth Natural Food Company

Founded in 1971, the Good Earth Natural Food Company still has a store in Indianapolis, but also offers an extensive range of products that you can order online. The website sells a variety of natural foods (which you can sort by a number of categories, including vegan and gluten-free), as well as spices, supplements, and aromatherapy oils.

Hungryroot

Hungryroot is an AI-powered, personalized food delivery subscription service. After you answer a few questions about your diet and habits, Hungryroot will curate easy recipes and groceries for you, and send them to your door. The service can accommodate all different diets, and offers a variety of vegan and vegetarian options.

iHerb

iHerb has sold health and wellness products online since 1996. The company also has a grocery section, and ships to 180 countries, with no membership fees. iHerb has several in-house sustainability measures, including recyclable cardboard packaging for customers and battery-powered forklifts in warehouses.

Imperfect Foods

Imperfect Foods was acquired by Misfits Market in 2022, and both companies have similar goals: to reduce food waste. As a Certified B Corp grocery delivery service, Imperfect Foods sends its customers produce with cosmetic imperfections, such as bangs, bumps, and bruises, and which would typically be discarded. The company uses 100 percent recyclable boxes to deliver food items to customers' doors weekly.

Misfits Market

Online retailer Misfits Market takes its name from rescuing "misfit" produce from food producers. The majority of these rescued fruits and veggies are USDA-certified organic and non-GMO. The company works by sending subscribers weekly boxes of "flawed" produce items, as well as other groceries.

MOM's Organic Market

Source: Courtesy of MOM's Organic Market

Natural grocery chain MOM's Organic Market has around two dozen stores in seven states in the Northeastern U.S. MOM's has an extensive list of banned ingredients; and in stores, you'll find recycling bins to recycle unique items, such as eyeglasses, corks, and Christmas lights. The mission of MOM's is to protect the environment, the company promotes "climate-friendly foods" to its customers, and it also offers a wide variety of package-free foods in bulk bins.

Natural Grocers

Source: Courtesy of Natural Grocers

If you're looking for an in-person option, Natural Grocers has 168 locations across the nation. Natural Grocers' produce is all 100 percent organic, food in the bulk bins is all non-GMO, and the company says it's constantly searching for ways to improve sustainability. In addition to selling food, Natural Grocers has a variety of body care and health products. Additionally, Natural Grocers doesn't offer single-use plastic bags at checkout.

Public Goods

Public Goods is a subscription delivery service that sells food, personal care, cleaning, and home goods products. Some of the company's products are vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free, and most food products are USDA-certified organic and non-GMO. Public Goods has a partnership with the Eden Reforestation Project to plant a tree for every new member.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Source: Getty Images

One of the nation's largest natural supermarket chains is Sprouts Farmers Market, which has over 400 locations across 23 states. In store, you can shop package-free in the bulk bins; or, order your groceries online, if you live near a Sprouts. The company has various initiatives to reduce waste, including donating unsold food to families in need, and you can view Sprouts' 2023 impact report online.

The FruitGuys

Founded in 1998, The FruitGuys is a Certified B Corp that sells fruit, snacks, and veggies for home and office delivery. The company's focus on food waste has resulted in donating 20 percent of its profits to ending hunger and supporting small farms via the FruitGuys Community Fund and The FruitGuys Direct Donations. For transparency, the company has impact reports from 2017-2023 available on its website.

Thrive Market

Thrive Market is a Certified B Corp grocery subscription service. The company is also Certified Climate-Neutral and plastic-neutral, and carries just about any product you can imagine — many of which are organic, vegan, or otherwise sustainable. Thrive Market prioritizes ethical and sustainable sourcing, and has partnered with over 500 brands that have shared values. Thrive also accepts SNAP benefits.

Vitacost

Source: Courtesy of Vitacost

Vitacost is an online delivery service that carries mostly vitamins and supplements, but also food products such as olive oil, snacks, and nuts. The company's Zero Hunger Zero Waste Action Plan includes goals such as giving 3 billion meals to communities by 2025, achieving zero operational waste, and 95 percent food waste diversion by 2025. Vitacost, which is owned by Kroger, has also partnered with causes such as the World Wildlife Foundation and Feeding America.

Wildly Organic

Wildly Organic is an online food store operated by Wilderness Family Naturals, and it sells pantry items such as coconut oils, nuts, and dried fruits that are sustainably sourced, USDA-certified organic, and Fair Trade-certified. Wildly Organic has many vegan and certified gluten-free products, as well as a range of bath items.