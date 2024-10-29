Home > Green Matters Approved 15 of the Best Sustainable Mattress Brands Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Oct. 29 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

You spend one-third of your life asleep — so it’s important to choose the right mattress. And with online mattress shopping these days, it’s easier than ever to find mattresses that are not only comfortable, but also good for your health and the planet. Here are our picks of some of the best sustainable mattress brands, all of which offer mattresses that are vegan and nontoxic. Vote for the best sustainable mattress brands once a day until Nov. 26, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Dec. 5, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best sustainable mattress brand!

Avocado

Certified B Corp Avocado hand makes certified organic mattresses in Los Angeles. The company's mattresses come in all sizes, including for cribs and dog beds, most of which are made with wool. We're fans of Avocado's vegan mattress, which is made with GOLS-certified organic latex and GOTS-certified organic cotton, and is naturally cooling. Avocado has certifications including EWG Verified, Greenguard, MADE SAFE, and Oeko-Tex Standard 100.

Bear

In its Arizona factory, Bear makes a variety of mattress styles for every sized bed. Mattresses are made with CertiPUR-US certified foam, and uniquely feature ethically-sourced, natural minerals that can supposedly help with sleep. All Bear mattresses adhere to Greenguard Gold standards, and are tested for low emissions levels.

Brentwood Home

Certified B Corp Brentwood Home makes mattresses for all sized beds, as well as cribs, dog beds, and yoga cushions. The company's various mattresses are made with materials including organic latex, CertiPUR-US certified foam, BioFoam, Tencel, GOTS-certified organic cotton, organic wool, and silk. The company has some vegan mattresses, including the Crystal Cove Flippable Mattress. Brentwood Home is Climate Neutral Certified and Greenguard certified.

Cariloha

Cariloha, a Certified B Corp, specializes in mattresses made of bamboo. The company chose bamboo because of how environmentally sustainable it it can be, as well as due to bamboo fibers' cooling capabilities. Mattresses are filled with bamboo charcoal memory foam, plush viscose from bamboo, and polyurethane foam, and all mattresses are vegan.

Essentia

Essentia's organic and nontoxic mattresses feature Beyond Latex organic foam (which is derived from rubber trees), GOLS certified organic latex, and organic cotton. All of Essentia mattresses are vegan, feature nontoxic Kevlar-based flame retardants, and are made at the company's GOLS and GOTS certified organic factory in Canada. Essentia also offers an option to upgrade to EMF barrier foam, to shield the sleeper from electromagnetic fields.

FloBeds

FloBeds specializes in nontoxic, natural Talalay latex mattresses of all sizes, with plenty of customization options — for instance, you can choose different firmness levels for each half of the bed. Note that while most of FloBeds' mattresses include animal-derived ingredients including horsehair and wool, the company also makes a vegan mattress, which features organic Euro-knit cotton. FloBeds is also a Certified B Corp.

Leesa

Leesa's mattresses are Greenguard Gold Certified, all foams are CertiPUR-US certified, mattresses springs and bedframes are made from recycled steel, and mattresses are made with materials including natural latex, organic cotton, and recycled polyester. Leesa makes its mattresses in-house at a factory in Arizona, and the company prioritizes giving back with its plastics collection hub, Green Worms.

Natural Mattress Heaven

Natural Mattress Heaven's mattresses are all organic and made with natural organic Talalay latex. Most use wool as a fire retardant, but the Honeysuckle Vegan Mattress instead features a unique fiber called EcoShield, which is made with cellulose and corn fiber, and works as a plant-based and natural fire retardant. Natural Mattress Heaven's mattresses are all free of polyurethane foam and all synthetic materials, and the company's website features a quiz to help you choose the right mattress for you.

Naturepedic

Naturepedic specializes in organic mattresses, which are free of ingredients like polyurethane foam and flame retardants, and can be customized to have different firmness levels on each side. Most of the company's mattresses are made with wool batting, but the GOTS certified organic vegan mattress is organic cotton batting, along with other responsibly sourced, eco-friendly materials. Naturepedic is EWG Verified, Made Safe certified, certified to the Greenguard Gold standard, and a 1% for the Planet company.

PlushBeds

PlushBeds handcrafts organic, natural latex mattresses in its GOTS and GOLS certified California factory, either with or without coils. The company's Natural Bliss mattress is vegan, hypoallergenic, and features a plant-based Eco Fire Barrier; and most of the company's other beds are made with wool. All PlushBeds mattresses are eco-INSTITUT Certified and Greenguard Gold Certified, and the company does not intentionally use any PFAS in its products.

Saatva

Saatva uses sustainable materials to make its mattresses, including latex, eco-friendly foams made partially with corn and soybean oils, low-VOC CertiPUR-US certified memory foam, recycled steel coils, Repreve recycled polyester, and organic cotton. Some Saatva mattresses are ultra customizable, with 50 firmness settings on both sides. Saatva is also Greenguard Gold Certified, eco-INSTITUT certified, and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, and the company makes its mattresses in its solar-powered New Jersey factory.

Sheets & Giggles

Sheets & Giggles, best known for its sheets and bedding, makes one mattress. The Natural Eucalyptus Mattress is vegan, and made with biodegradable natural Talalay latex, recycled steel, and a eucalyptus Lyocell cover, the latter of which gives the mattress a cooling effect. All Sheets & Giggles mattresses are hand made in the U.S., hypoallergenic, have zero off-gassing, and are foam-free.

Stumptown Mattress

Stumptown Mattress makes its mattresses locally in Washington State, with mattresses for all traditional bed sizes as well as several RV mattresses in a wide variety of sizes. Materials used in the mattresses include CertiPUR-US Certified foam, and most materials used in Stumptown's mattresses are synthetic. All Stumptown mattresses are free of fiberglass, formaldehyde, and phthalates, and they are also low-VOC. The company also donates used mattresses to individuals in need.

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle's mattresses are Greenguard Gold Certified, CertiPUR-US Certified, and responsibly made in the U.S. The company designs its mattresses to have various comforting attributes, such as cooling properties, pressure relief, and responsive support. They are made with various proprietary foams, including T&N Flex, T&N Adaptive, and T&N Release foam.

Winkbeds

Winkbeds make its mattresses in the U.S., using materials including natural Talalay latex, recycled steel springs, and a cooling gel-infused Hypersoft Foam. The mattresses' covers are made with Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified Tencel, which is derived from eucalyptus grown in a FSC-certified forest. The company offers some mattresses made with wool fire barriers, and others have plant-based fire barriers composed of rayon and cotton. Some of Winkbeds' mattresses are also available in different firmness levels, including a "plus" firmness to accomodate heavier individuals.