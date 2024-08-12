Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Low-Impact Living The 5 Best Nontoxic Mattresses: Get Your Zzs Without Formaldehyde and VOCs Sick and tired of traditional mattresses? Make the switch to a nontoxic mattress that's chemical-free, vegan, and built for lasting support and comfort. By Kristine Solomon Published Aug. 12 2024, 11:47 a.m. ET Source: iStock Photo

Here's a wakeup call: the mattress you sleep on every night may not be the safest option for you. Traditional mattresses are manufactured with a nightmarish amount of chemicals, including flame retardants, VOCs (volatile organic compounds), formaldehyde, and synthetic pesticides.

Not only are you breathing in these toxins every night, but they're also off-gassing into your home, No wonder indoor air quality is notoriously up to five times worse than outside, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The best nontoxic mattress exclude all of those toxins and more.

The 5 best nontoxic mattresses:

Of course, nontoxic is probably not the only detail you're looking for in a new mattress. Your sleep position, comfort preferences, and even conditions like chronic pain can influence your decision. That's why we rounded up mattress options that are firm, plush, body-contouring, and more. Here's how to choose the best nontoxic mattress, plus five nontoxic vegan (aka wool-free) mattresses we recommend from brands who take your health to heart.

How to chose the best nontoxic mattress:

Shopping for a nontoxic mattress? Great move — it's a healthier choice for sounder sleep. Better yet, a nontoxic mattress made without animal products (including wool) and harmful chemicals is both a healthier and more ethical choice. These kinds of mattresses prioritize organic and sustainable materials while avoiding VOCs, flame retardants, and synthetic additives. Certifications to look for: GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard): Ensures organic fibers and responsible production.

Ensures organic fibers and responsible production. GOLS (Global Organic Latex Standard): Verifies organic latex content.

Verifies organic latex content. GREENGUARD Gold: Indicates low chemical emissions and better indoor air quality.

Indicates low chemical emissions and better indoor air quality. Oeko-Tex Standard 100: Confirms the absence of harmful substances.

Confirms the absence of harmful substances. Vegan certification: Ensures no animal-derived materials. Materials to look for: Organic cotton

Natural latex

Plant-based foams

Recycled or eco-friendly fibers.

The Natural Bliss Mattress by Plush Beds

You might have heard the buzz about PlushBeds, a company going viral for its commitment to organic, nontoxic mattresses and bedding sustainably made by artisans and "sleep engineers." The Natural Bliss mattress is an organic latex (meaning no springs or memory foam) option that takes it a step further by being totally wool-free. It's made without any harmful chemicals or synthetic materials, of course, and is even GREENGUARD Gold certified. The Natural Bliss comes in nine size options and three heights. You can choose between medium and medium-firm. "I can confidently say that the Natural Bliss mattress has given me the best sleep of my life," one five-star reviewer wrote. Perks: Free shipping, 100-night trial, lifetime warranty.

Loom & Leaf Mattress by Saatva

If you prefer the feel on memory foam, here's the best nontoxic mattress money can buy: the Loom & Leaf mattress by Saatva. It uses CertiPUR-US certified foam infused with gel, so it circulates air and keeps you cool instead of trapping heat like some memory foam can. The mattress has an odor-resistant treatment, excellent support (especially for the lower back), and stellar motion isolation, so you won't feel your partner tossing and turning. The Loom & Leaf mattress comes in eight sizes. Choose between firm and relaxed firm. "This mattress is so good, it has ruined us!" wrote a customer who's had their Loom & Leaf for three years. "My husband and I travel a lot. We have slept on mattresses at countless friends and family members, the St. Regis, Four Seasons, etc. etc. etc. None compare." Perks: 365-night trial, free in-room delivery, lifetime warranty, free mattress removal.

Avocado Vegan Mattress

The GREENGUARD Gold certified, Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Avocado Vegan Mattress is a hybrid that uses the best of both worlds: more than 1,400 pocketed coils and GOLS-certified organic latex. It meets rigorous standards for low emissions and nontoxic materials — it even has GOTS-certified organic cotton surface. The mattress is also designed to help regulate your temperature, and it's ideal for back and stomach sleepers. The Avocado Vegan Mattress comes in six sizes. Choose between Standard and Pillowtop. "I got the vegan queen and splurged for the additional pillowtop option. I have damaged rotator cuffs so being able to sleep on my side has been an impossibility for me. This bed makes that possible. It also gives me the support I need for my perpetually stiff lower back. I sleep so much better now," wrote a relieved sleeper. Perks: One-year trial, 25-year limited warranty, recyclable packaging.

Crystal Cove Flippable Mattress

If night sweats and overheating are an ongoing problem, the vegan Crystal Cove Flippable Mattress by Brentwood Home might be the solution. It has breathable charcoal-infused memory foam to help regulate yout temperature and reduce odors, so it's bound to provide relief. The hybrid mattress also has a unique dual-sided design, with a plush side with GREENGUARD Gold certified memory foam and a firmer side with GOLS-certified organic latex natural latex — just flip it to your preference. The Crystal Cove Flippable mattress comes in seven sizes. One side is medium-firm, while the other is medium-soft. "This mattress is amazing. I’ve had it for a month now and I’m so happy with my choice. It’s the perfect combination of supportive but cushioned and it stays cool all night," a shopper wrote. Perks: One-year trial, 25-year warranty, in-home delivery and setup, free shipping and returns.

