14 Best Zero-Waste Cleaning Product Brands

When cleaning your house, it’s easy to avoid using products that create waste or can harm the environment. Instead of relying on these conventional cleaning products, turn to the below brands, which all make nontoxic and zero-waste cleaning products that are gentle on the planet. Not to mention, they’re all cruelty-free!

Annie's Pure & Simple

Annie's Pure & Simple is a women-owned business that makes plant-based cleaning products. Products are made in small batches, cruelty-free, and contain organic ingredients. Annie's Pure & Simple products are also tested by the Toxics Use Reduction Institute (TURI) for safety. All bottles are recyclable, and the company does sell refills to encourage container reuse.

Attitude

Attitude is known for its zero-waste products, including cosmetics and cleaning products. The company is dedicated to making cruelty-free, vegan, dermatologist-tested, and Environmental Working Group-verified products. Attitude also has ECOLOGO certification and PETA Beauty Without Bunnies certification. The company's products use refillable and recyclable bottles and/or biodegradable FSC-certified cardboard for packaging.

Blueland

Blueland makes zero-waste household cleaning products, including products meant for dishes, personal care, and laundry. According to Blueland's About Us statement, the company has helped stop 1 million plastic cleaning bottles from ending up in oceans or landfills. Blueland is a Certified B Corp, Cradle to Cradle certified, Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free, and USDA BioPreferred.

Boulder Clean

Boulder Clean makes zero-waste cleaning, laundry, and dishwashing products. The company, which has been around since 1993, is a Certified B Corporation and a 1% For the Planet member. Boulder Clean is a strong advocate for reuse and refillable bottles and customers can purchase bulk refills of their favorite products through its website.

Cleancult

Source: Cleancult

Cleancult makes zero-waste cleaning and laundry products. The company is Plastic Neutral certified and a rePurpose Global partner. Cleancult aims to support waste management projects in removing as much plastic waste from the environment as possible. The company's packaging is made from FSC-certified paper and aluminum bottles to be recycled as you see fit.

Earthy Edith's

Earthy Edith's was founded in 2015 and inspired by the original Edith's environmental values. The company makes small-batch cleaning supplies from plant-based materials, including organic essential oils. Earthy Edith's offers refill options to reduce waste and every refill gets $2.50 off.

Ecover

Ecover's mission is to make "cleaning even cleaner" by investing in sustainable practices. The company makes household, laundry, dishwashing, and personal care cleaning products while offering a refill program. Ecover's manufacturing facility is certified Platinum zero-waste by TRUE. The company is Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free and aims to use entirely recycled plastic bottles. The company's palm oil is certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), meaning it does not contribute to deforestation.

Elcove

Source: Elcove

Founded by Stacia Yefimenko when she was just in high school, Elcove sells ultra-concentrated refill powders for dish soap and hand soap. All you have to do is fill a bottle with water, pour in the powder, wait a moment, and use. The brand is also cruelty-free, plant-based, and was formulated to be safe for those with allergies or asthma.

Fillaree

Fillaree makes zero-waste cleaning products for the home and personal care. Products are made with plant-based ingredients (vegan) and are cruelty-free. Additionally, since Fillaree's products contain natural ingredients, they are typically safe for those with sensitive skin, but the company advises using unscented ones just in case. Fillaree has a refills and rewards club as well as a return pouch to encourage a closed-loop system.

Grove Collaborative

Source: Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative's mission to "Go Beyond Plastic" is dedicated to reducing single-use plastic. The company's zero-waste products, which include household cleaners, pet care, personal care items, and more, are all 100 percent plastic-neutral via rePurpose. Grove Co. is a Certified B Corp, cruelty-free, and carries vegan products. The company is partnered with How2Recycle to help consumers recycle empty products. Grove Co.'s Environmental Impact Shop also gives direct aid to several environmentally focused projects.

Koala Eco

Koala Eco makes plant-based cleaning products for home, laundry, and pet care. The company's zero-waste efforts include using refillable and recyclable bottles made of 100 percent locally collected recycled plastic, which are also recyclable. Koala Eco is vegan-certified, Australian allergy-certified, cruelty-free, and Made Safe nontoxic-certified. Cleaners are safe for a variety of surfaces including wood, marble, concrete, and porous stone.

Meliora

Meliora's zero-waste cleaning products are available for home cleaning, laundry, or personal care. Products with fragrance are scented with essential oils that are Made Safe-certified, certified organic, and cruelty-free. If you do not choose to refill products, although refills are strongly encouraged, canisters can be recycled. Even the zero-waste Laundry Powder Bucket can be mailed back to the company for reuse! Meliora is a women-owned business, a Certified B Corp, and a 1% For the Planet member.

Nellie's

Nellie's zero-waste cleaning products are available for your kitchen, bathroom, or laundry. Many of these products come as a powder that is not harmful to your washing machine or dishwasher. Products are Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free, certified gluten-free, and containers are recyclable. Nellie's encourages reusing or repurposing its containers, especially those in tin or glass.

Seventh Generation

Seventh Generation, which is owned by Unilever, makes a range of zero-waste cleaners, including household, laundry, dishwasher, and personal care items. The company is a founding Certified B Corporation, packages products in Post-Consumer Recycled plastic, and vows to make all products free of chronic toxins by 2025. While not yet 100 percent, Seventh Generation has many products and packaging that are bio-based or recyclable.