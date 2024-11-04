Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living The Best Concrete Cleaner: 6 Non-Toxic Solutions for Spotless Sidewalks and Stairs The concrete beneath your feet and around your house needs TLC too. These concrete cleaners are all biodegradable and free of toxic chemicals. By Kristine Solomon Published Nov. 4 2024, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

Often, we're so busy examining the state of our homes and gardens that it's easy to take for granted the concrete beneath our feet. Sidewalks, stairs, driveways, and any other concrete ground that surrounds your house need TLC, too, to maintain curb appeal. That's where the best concrete cleaner comes into play. Reaching for heavy-duty chemicals sounds like the easiest approach — after all, they tend to work well, but at what cost? The answer is, at the expense of your respiratory health and the environment's wellbeing.

Article continues below advertisement

Traditional concrete cleaners tend to contain some powerful chemicals like lye, ammonia, and bleach. If you wincedreading that, know that less toxic and more sustainable concrete cleaners exist, and they work wonders on tire tracks, oil, pet messes, and more common concrete stains (including what I like to call "garbage juice"). Keep scrolling for the best concrete cleaners that get the job done without creating an even bigger mess (pressure washer not included!).

Simple Green Oxy Solve Concrete and Driveway Pressure Washer Cleaner, 1 gallon

Simple Green has been a staple in eco-conscious households for decades, and its Oxy Solve Concrete Cleaner is a top choice for removing dirt, oil, and grime. The formula uses peroxide to lift stains naturally. It's also biodegradable and cruelty-free. Whether you’re sprucing up the garage or prepping your concrete patio for a party, this EPA-certified cleaner tackles messes while respecting the environment. "This did a great job with my pressure washer on my driveway that had not been cleaned in years! I live in Alabama— land of pollen and dust. My concrete driveway and sidewalks look like new now," wrote a shopper.

Article continues below advertisement

ECOS Pro Orange Plus Concentrate All Purpose Cleaner and Degreaser

ECOS Pro Orange Plus Concentrate brings eco-friendly cleaning power to concrete and pretty much any other surface, cutting through grease, grime, and dirt with the natural strength of orange oil. This biodegradable, cruelty-free formula is non-toxic and safe for use around pets and kids. It can take on your most heavy-duty stains, so put it to the test. "It's so concentrated that you won't believe how far one large container will go. You can even us it on cars, boats, and decks," wrote a five-star reviewer.

Terminator-HSD Concrete Cleaner, 32 oz.

This enzyme-based cleaner breaks down petroleum-based stains naturally, so you can forget about heavy scrubbing or power washing. Terminator-HSD is biodegradable and, as an added bonus, safe for surrounding plants and waterways. It’s packaged in a recyclable container, reducing landfill waste. Powerful results plus natural ingredients equals a very happy homeowner — and a pleased planet Earth!

Article continues below advertisement

Act Concrete Cleaner Eco

Designed for tough stains on sidewalks, garages, and patios, Act Concrete Cleaner Eco takes a low-impact approach to cleaning with microorganisms that break down oil and grease. It’s a cruelty-free, eco-friendly product that delivers a powerful clean without toxic chemicals. Act Eco is also biodegradable, which means less runoff pollution—perfect for your home and the planet alike.

Oil Eater Cleaner Degreaser, 1 gallon

Oil Eater's cleaner and degreaser is a powerful, water-based concrete cleaner designed to tackle tough stains on concrete surfaces. It’s biodegradable and non-toxic, and it breaks down oil, grease, and dirt with ease — and without the harsh chemicals typical in traditional concrete cleaners. "I have used this eco friendly cleaner for years it has worked wonders for me. great for soaking clothes to get rid of those tough stains, great for Pressure washing the driveway," wrote a reviewer.

Ghostshield Non-acid Based Concrete Etcher and Cleaner, 1 gallon