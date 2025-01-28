The 13 Best Non-Toxic Cookware Brands for All Levels of Chefs Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Updated Jan. 28 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Made In

With the rise in awareness of forever chemicals, many consumers are now opting for PFAS-free cookware. However, finding the perfect frying pan or skillet can take time, which is why we've assembled this list of the best non-toxic cookware brands to keep your kitchen free of chemicals. Vote for the best non-toxic cookware brands once a day until February 25, 2025, at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on March 6, 2025. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Alva

Originally a Belgium company that started in 1949, Alva expanded into the U.S. market in 2022. The family-owned company manufactures high-quality cookware that uses eco-friendly and non-toxic materials and is crafted with durability in mind. Alva Cookware uses PFAS-free ceramic coatings and frying pans with a natural coating. Alva's factory is powered by solar energy and has an in-house water filtration system. Established in post-WWII Belgium, Alva was built on the principles of resourcefulness with its founder Albert Vandaele pioneering the use of repurposed materials to craft high-quality cookware.

Caraway

Caraway founder Jordan Nathan started the cookware brand after getting sick with Teflon flu. Caraway is dedicated to cookware that is chemical-free and free of PTFE while being high-performing. All Caraway products are made of 5-ply stainless steel or 3-layer enameled cast iron. Plus, Caraway works exclusively with BSCI and SMETA manufacturing partners and all its packaging uses 100% recycled cardboard, low-impact print dyes, and zero single-use plastics.

de Buyer

For almost 200 years, de Buyer has been hand-making its products in France. De Buyer's factory in the Vosges Region has its own wastewater treatment plant to protect the Combeaute River and its wildlife populations. De Buyer's cookware is made from carbon steel and copper (lined with high-quality stainless steel) and its CHOC pans are compliant with US regulations and are both PFOA and PFOS-free. De Buyer is also the first and only French company in the culinary industry to receive the "Corporate Social Responsibility” (CSR) commitment label.

GreenPan

Started in 2007, GreenPan prides itself on inventing PFAS-free cookware. All orders are shipped 100 percent carbon neutral, and GreenPan supports agroforestry initiatives that remove CO2 from the air and promote a flourishing ecosystem. The company has its own factory, which was named one of the best factories in the industry for social and environmental standards. GreenPan also offers a recycling program for old cookware.

Hestan Culinary

Hestan Culinary offers non-toxic cookware collections, such as NanoBond® and ProBond®, crafted from molecular titanium and stainless steel, ensuring safe, chemical-free cooking surfaces. Committed to sustainability, Hestan utilizes 100 percent recycled materials for packaging and employs biodegradable, plant-based packing peanuts. Their durable cookware is designed to last, reducing the need for frequent replacements and promoting eco-friendly cooking practices

Lancaster Cast Iron

Source: Courtesy Lancaster Cast Iron

Made in America, Lancaster Cast Iron is dedicated to making the highest quality products. Founded in 2018 by Mark Longenecker and Brandon Moore after camping their way across America, Lancaster Cast Iron products receive two seasoning coats of grape seed oil and are protected under a lifetime warranty.

Le Creuset

Le Creuset, renowned for its high-quality enameled cast iron cookware, offers non-toxic products free from harmful chemicals like PFOA and BPA. Their enameled cast iron and stainless steel collections ensure safe cooking surfaces. Committed to sustainability, Le Creuset designs durable cookware intended to last for generations, reducing the need for frequent replacements. Their timeless designs and vibrant colors not only enhance kitchen aesthetics but also promote eco-friendly cooking practices.

Lodge Cast Iron

Since 1896, Lodge Cast Iron has been making high-quality cookware. Based in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, Lodge operates two foundries that mix molten iron and steel into sand molds to create solid, durable pieces of cookware that will last for generations. Lodge also maintains a comprehensive recycling program and invests in foundry equipment that reduces pollution and minimizes the consumption of electricity. Lodge Cast Iron is a member of the Tennessee Green Star Partnership.

Made In Cookware

Source: Courtesy Made In

Made In Cookware offers top-tier, non-toxic cookware designed for health and performance. Free from harmful chemicals like PFOA, their premium materials, such as 5-ply stainless steel and carbon steel, ensure safe, even cooking. Crafted for durability and eco-consciousness, Made In delivers professional-grade results while prioritizing your family’s well-being. Trusted by chefs and home cooks alike, their cookware combines exceptional quality with a commitment to safety and sustainability, making it a standout choice.

Meyer Cookware

Meyer Cookware, a global leader with over 70 years of expertise, offers non-toxic cookware designed for safety and performance. Their nonstick coatings comply with FDA and EU food contact safety standards, ensuring chemical-free cooking surfaces. Meyer's commitment to sustainability is evident in their human-centered design approach, creating durable, adaptable cookware that stands the test of time, reducing the need for frequent replacements. Their products are crafted with high-quality materials, including recycled aluminum and premium stainless steel, promoting eco-friendly cooking practices.

Our Place

Our Place is a mission-driven brand. The Our Always Pan is manufactured with 100 percent post-consumer recycled aluminum, while the brand's glasses are made from a portion of recycled glass and natural sand. Our Place packaging is also free of traditional plastics. The brand works with women-owned manufacturing collectives and donates to systems-based causes including Feeding America. Plus, Our Place partnered with a California-based recycling facility that specializes in cookware recycling.

Xtrema

Xtrema offers non-toxic, 100 percent ceramic cookware with a 10-year warranty and forever replacements. Made from a proprietary blend of natural minerals, clay, and water, Xtrema cookware has no metals, glues, or polymers. The family-owned and operated company is compliant with California Prop 65 and works hard to ensure its products and processes minimize waste as much as possible.

ZWILLING

ZWILLING, established in 1731, offers non-toxic cookware featuring ceramic non-stick coatings free from harmful chemicals. Committed to sustainability, ZWILLING aims for carbon-neutral production by 2030 and utilizes FSC-certified wood in its products. Their "We Care" initiative supports global philanthropic efforts, including the ZWILLING Foundation India, which provides education and vocational training to underprivileged communities. By integrating eco-friendly practices and social responsibility, ZWILLING contributes to a more sustainable future.