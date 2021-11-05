Does My Dog Need a Winter Jacket? Here’s What New Pet Parents Should Know

There are so many sustainable companies that make high quality winter jackets for dogs. Sustainable activewear company, Lolë, just released the Ellie dog jacket ($45) which is made from re-purposed unused fabric from the company's inventory, to divert materials from landfills. The jacket, which is pictured above, comes in three sizes, has holes for the front two paws, and is totally insulated, to keep your pup comfy.

Billy Wolf Dog Coats ($68–$74), which is recommended by the Sierra Club, also provides hand-stitched-in-the-U.S. dog coats that will keep your puppy warm, whether you're trekking through the National Parks this winter, or if you're simply taking them on their morning walkies.

EcoPup Dog Clothing is another company to shop — it uses upcycled and recycled materials, organic cotton, and bamboo, so you won't have to worry about your dog supporting the fast fashion industry.