Hop on the Viral Butter Board TikTok Trend by Making It Vegan
TikTok has inspired a wide range of intriguing food trends — and while many of them are already vegan-friendly, the butter board trend obviously isn't. However, with so many plant-based alternatives on the market these days, you can easily make your own animal-free version.
Violife’s Corporate Executive Chef, Lydia Yeakel, gave us these vegan butter board ideas that will make for some pretty awesome party platters — and we know they'll be totally TikTok-worthy.
Start out by spreading the plant-based butter on the board, and add your choice of toppings.
There are a few ways you can go about making your butter board. One way is to select your plant-based butter of choice (Yeakel obviously recommends using Violife Plant Butter, but any variety will work!).
After spreading on your board of choice, in an aesthetically-pleasing manner, you can top it with different combinations of vegan cheeses, herbs, spices, nuts, seeds, and more.
Once your butter is successfully spread on your board, one combination of toppings Yeakel suggests includes: Grated Violife Just Like Parmesan, lemon zest, fresh basil, chili oil, and toasted pine nuts. This is a fresh, comforting combo that's reminiscent of a warm night in Italy — consider serving it before a hefty bowl of pasta or before whipping up some wood-fired pizza!
The other combination of toppings Yeakel suggests is: Crumbled Violife Just Like Feta, harissa, pomegranate seeds, fresh mint or dill, cracked black pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil. Because this combination definitely evokes Mediterranean vibes, follow it up with a Greek salad or falafel. Maybe serve with pita, if you have some on hand.
But the choice is yours! Don't afraid to get creative, and most importantly, to pick out some fresh, crispy bread to enjoy it with.
Instead, you can pre-mix a "compound butter" before spreading it on your board.
Alternatively, you can create a "compound" butter before spreading it on your board, for additional layers of flavor. Yeakel has made three droolworthy recipes for pre-mixed compound butters. But before you get started, you'll want to let your butter soften.
Once it's softened, you can mix in your toppings. The first flavor is Chipotle Lime — this calls for ½ cup Violife Plant Butter, 1 teaspoon grated lime zest, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, and ½ to 1 teaspoon ground chipotle chili pepper.
For something reminiscent of Thanksgiving dinner, combine ½ cup Violife Plant Butter, softened, ¼ cup coarsely chopped dried cranberries, 2 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves, and 1 teaspoon orange zest. You'd best believe this will be a hit at your Thanksgiving feast this year.
But if you want something classic, simply combine ½ cup Violife Plant Butter, 3 tablespoons of fresh herbs (whether it's basil, parsley, or rosemary, it's bound to be good!). Finally, add ½ teaspoon grated lemon zest, and you're good to go.
If you aren't about the butter board trend, try the cream cheese board trend.
Whether you're totally over the butter board trend, or if you're looking for something to bring to your bagel brunch, you can instead try making a plant-based cream cheese board — the video below explains it all.