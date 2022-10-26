Hop on the Viral Butter Board TikTok Trend by Making It Vegan

TikTok has inspired a wide range of intriguing food trends — and while many of them are already vegan-friendly, the butter board trend obviously isn't. However, with so many plant-based alternatives on the market these days, you can easily make your own animal-free version.

Violife’s Corporate Executive Chef, Lydia Yeakel, gave us these vegan butter board ideas that will make for some pretty awesome party platters — and we know they'll be totally TikTok-worthy.