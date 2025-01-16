Starbucks Adds A Spicy Falafel Pocket — Here's Their Full Plant-Based Menu There are a lot of vegetarian and vegan options at the coffeehouse. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 16 2025, 4:18 p.m. ET Source: AK/Unsplash

Fans of Starbucks will be happy to know that the coffee chain has expanded its vegan offerings in 2025. The company kicked off the year by adding one more item free of animal byproducts to its menu, which includes other animal-friendly options like dairy-free milk substitutions, which will now come at no added cost to the customer.

It doesn't matter whether you're vegetarian or vegan, Starbucks likely has something on its menu that will catch your eye the next time you're in there for one of their trademark beverages. Here are just a few of the vegan food options Starbucks has on its menu.

Source: Athar Khan/Unsplash

Spicy Falafel Pocket

The store has added this Middle Eastern-inspired dish to their lunch menu in 2025. According to the official Starbucks website, the meal contains 230 calories per serving, and includes hummus, falafel, roasted red bell peppers, spicy herb sauce, and more. The customizable option is marked as vegan.

Lentils & Vegetable Protein Bowl with Brown Rice

The Lentils & Vegetable Protein Bowl with Brown Rice is another vegan lunch menu option. Made with "hearty lentils, nutty brown rice, roasted tomatoes and rich butternut squash with a lemon-tahini dressing," according to the Starbucks website, this meal is nutritious and filling at 650 calories with 23 grams of protein! It should be noted this option is only available in the following cities: San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, New York City, and Washington DC.

Rolled & Steel-Cut Oatmeal

Breakfast lovers have a lot of vegan options when it comes to Starbucks. Starbucks Classic Oatmeal is made with whole-grain oats, water, salt, calcium carbonate, and guar gum. It should be noted the menu officially marks this as a vegetarian option, but customers can make their oatmeal with water or a plant-based milk instead of dairy milk. The oatmeal also comes with a range of toppings such as dried fruit, nut medley, brown sugar, agave or blueberries.

Impossible Breakfast Sandwitch

Fans of the Impossible faux-meat line will likely love this vegetarian option from the same brand. According to the website, this 200 calorie item is high in protein and contains cage-free eggs that are fried and aged cheddar cheese, amongst other ingredients. Just note, this dish is vegetarian, not vegan, so those who avoid all animal byproducts will want to ask to customize it so that it doesn't contain the dairy and egg items.

Bagels

If there's one thing breakfast lovers can count on, it's the fact that bagels — including the plain, cinnamon raisin, sprouted grain, and everything varieties at Starbucks — are vegan. Skip the cream cheese and maybe try with a little of the Avocado Spread, which is also vegan.

Snacks