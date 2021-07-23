Easy Summer Corn Recipes to Make For Every BBQ

The Full Helping's corn pudding is great for holidays, or for a simple family dinner. Grease a 9x9 square baking dish and preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then heat 2 tablespoons of vegan butter in a skillet on low heat, sautéing 1 1/2 cups of corn and 3/4 cups of non-dairy milk. Use an immersion blender to blend most of the kernels, leaving some chunks. Meanwhile, whisk 2/3 cups of flour, 1/2 cup cornmeal, 2 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder, 1/2 a teaspoon of kosher salt, and 3 tablespoons of cane sugar. Make a well, and add 1/2 cup of non-dairy milk and 3/4 cups vegan yogurt. Combine with corn mixture, and fold everything together. Transfer into a baking dish and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until the top and edges are browned.