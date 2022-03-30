Best Plant-Based Butter for Cooking, Baking, Spreading, and More

Aside from meat, cheese, milk, and honey, one of the most difficult ingredients to avoid as a vegan is butter. If you aren't careful about what you eat outside your home, it's easy to accidentally encounter butter in baked goods, in cooked meals, spread on toast, and more.

But when preparing food yourself, it's easy to ensure the ingredients are vegan. And since there are so many plant-based butters on the market these days, you can find the best ones for every situation.