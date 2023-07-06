Home > Small Changes > Food BelVita Recall: Two Breakfast Products May Contain Peanut Allergens Mondelēz Global announced a voluntary recall of two varieties of its belVita Breakfast Sandwich products. The products are suspected of possible peanut contamination. By Danielle Letenyei Jul. 6 2023, Published 2:18 p.m. ET Source: Mondelēz Global LLC

If you eat belVita products and you are allergic to peanuts, listen up. Two varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwich products have been recalled due to the possibility they may contain “undeclared peanuts resulting from cross-contact on a single manufacturing line.”

What is the belVita recall in 2023?

Mondelēz Global LLC, the maker of the belVita Breakfast Sandwich products, announced a voluntary recall on July 3, 2023 for two flavors of its breakfast cookies: Dark Chocolate Creme and Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme. The recall includes packages marked “best when used by” Feb. 25, 2024.

Source: Getty Images

“We became aware of this issue during an internal manufacturing inspection when we found the potential presence of peanut protein residue on the line used to make these products,” Mondelēz Global stated in a press release. “There have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reaction to date related to these products.”

The recall is limited to the two varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwiches, and it only impacts products sold in the U.S. No other belVita or Mondelēz Global products are included in the recall, and it doesn’t impact products sold outside of the U.S., the company said.

What should you do if you have belVita products affected by the recall?

If you have the recalled belVita products in your cupboard or pantry and are allergic to peanuts, you should throw them away. The recall only impacts consumers who have a peanut allergy.

For more information about the belVita Breakfast Sandwich recall, contact Mondelēz Global at (855) 535-5948, 24 hours a day. Consumer relations specialists are available to answer your questions Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

As a growing concern, food allergies are becoming more prevalent. We’ve compiled all valuable information about peanut allergies parents need to know about: https://t.co/zZpNXAnwPf pic.twitter.com/oqAOZl1tOg — Indian Crest Pediatrics (@IndianCrestPeds) July 6, 2023

How do you know if you are allergic to peanuts?

Peanut allergies can be severe and even life-threatening. If you aren’t sure if your children have peanut allergies, make sure to consult with their pediatrician. That said, some symptoms to look for, according to the Mayo Clinic, include: skin reactions; runny nose; digestive issues; throat tightening; and shortness of breath. Look for these symptoms within minutes after the child eats something that may have contained peanuts.