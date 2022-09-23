Your Plant-Based Rosh Hashanah Menu: Seven Courses to Welcome the Jewish New Year

Honey cake is often served on Rosh Hashanah, as yet another symbol of the sweetness that the new year will hopefully bring. If you have a family recipe for honey cake, you can probably easily veganize the recipe, by simply swapping out the honey for another liquid sweetener (such as one of the ones listed above), replacing the egg with a plant-based alternative, and using a non-dairy butter.

There are also a number of recipes for plant-based honey cake online, such as one from The Yummy Vegan, which uses readily available ingredients, and is topped with sliced almonds for a flourish.