FDA Announces Nationwide Recall of Organic Moringa Leaf Powder Due to the Threat of Deadly Bacteria

Food contaminated with Salmonella usually doesn’t look, taste, or smell any different than normal ones.

Recalling certain products is essential to protect public health. This is because a product is often recalled when an item is found to be contaminated or defective, which might pose a risk to people. Recently, a nationwide recall has been issued for batches of organic moringa leaf powder due to potential Salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recalled product was sold nationwide through the company, Africa Imports' official website. The brand voluntarily opted for the recall as Salmonella contamination can cause serious infections, especially in young children, senior citizens, and people with weak immune systems.

Moringa leaves powder. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Fcafotodigital)

As per the official reports, the affected product was sold in a 1-kilogram box with a label that reads 'Organic Moringa Leaf Powder.' In addition to the written notice, authorities also included the images of the recalled product to help customers recognize and verify if they own the item. As reported by the FDA, the statement read, "We were informed that some of the Moringa powder in this lot has tested positive for Salmonella. Out of an abundance of caution, we have implemented a recall of all of the moringa product sold in this batch."

Drumstick leaf powder. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kiran Nagare)

They further stated, "Customers are urged to stop using the product immediately and dispose of it. Africa Imports requests that customers confirm disposal by replying to the recall notification email or contacting the company directly. If you have further distributed this product, please identify your customers and notify them of this recall." It is very important to note that this recall covers every batch of Organic Moringa Leaf Powder bought on or after June 5, 2025. Despite the serious issue with the product, thankfully, no illness has been reported as of now.

Meanwhile, an infection caused by Salmonella can spread through several types of food, including meats like chicken, pork, and beef, to other things such as eggs, fruits, and vegetables. Not just this, these bacteria can even contaminate processed foods such as peanut butters, frozen meals, and more, as reported by Food Safety. Apart from the edible sources mentioned above, Salmonella can also spread from contaminated water, surfaces, or even if we come in contact with infected people and animals. Therefore, it’s very important to follow good hygiene practices.

A woman suffering from stomach pain. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andrea Piacquadio)

It's worth noting that Salmonella is the leading bacterial cause of foodborne illness in the United States and several other parts of the world. It is even more concerning because Salmonella-contaminated food usually doesn’t look, taste, or smell any different than the normal ones, making it hard to spot without proper lab testing. Moreover, make a note that the symptoms of Salmonella infection typically appear anytime within 6 hours to 6 days. The symptoms include stomach cramps, fever, and diarrhea, which might contain blood in extreme cases. While the majority of those affected tend to recover on their own in about a week, some cases may require antibiotics or immediate hospitalization to manage the complications.

