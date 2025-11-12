ADHD Med Recall 2025: Another Batch of Generic Vyvanse Fails Tests Generic Vyvanse is prescribed to support individuals diagnosed with ADHD. By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 12 2025, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: Karim Ghantous/Unsplash

Whenever a vitally important drug is recalled, there is a major cause for concern that countless users' health needs are not being met. Yet again in 2025, a generic version of a popular ADHD medication has been recalled due to its lack of efficacy for users. We said it before, and we'll say it again: a generic version of the ADHD medication Vyvanse is under hot water with the FDA, with a large recall affecting many users in need.

If you have been prescribed Vyvanse (or, especially, its generic counterpart) by your primary care physician or psychiatric provider, you must consult with them to ensure that your medication is not part of this latest recall. With users reporting a lack of effectiveness for this recalled medication, you may not necessarily be receiving the entirety of the benefits of the medication that you should be. Continue reading below to learn more about the generic Vyvanse recall.

The Food and Drug Administration is recalling several lots of a generic form of Vyvanse.

As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Enforcement Report on Oct. 28 explains, Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate capsules manufactured by OHM Laboratories and distributed by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., have been recalled due to "Failed Dissolution Specifications: An out of specification results observed in dissolution test during analysis at 12-month long term stability station for Lisdexamfetamine dimesylate capsules." Translation: The quality of your generic Vyvanse is poor.

According to a WDBJ7 report, the Board of Pharmacy explained that, “Dissolution is important for drugs to be absorbed and have a physiological effect on the human body; they must be in solution. The impacted capsules would not be able to deliver an optimal level of medicine and may impact the therapeutic efficacy of the product.”

Per the Board of Pharmacy's recall alert, the recall encompasses 100-count bottles of Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate capsules with the following strengths: 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg, and 70 mg. The Board of Pharmacy noted that, "However, as [a] physician will titrate the dose and considering the nature of the indications (ADHD and BED), i.e., neuropsychiatric disorders for which Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate 60 mg capsules [are] prescribed, impact on patient safety can be ruled out."

