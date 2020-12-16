The Drama Between Chloe Coscarelli and Vegan Chain, By Chloe — Explained

Although we're absolutely thrilled to hear Coscarelli is back with her company, the beloved vegan chain — like many restaurants right now — is apparently facing incredibly hard times. In the same Instagram post, Coscarelli noted that By Chloe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which, according to U.S. Courts, means the business has time to reorganize , before having to liquidate any assets, or close altogether.

That being said, Coscarelli is on the hunt for new business partners and investors, asking that those interested reach out to partners@chefchloe.com.

Although it was a hard fight, we're proud of our favorite vegan queen.